LAMAR, Colorado — Southeastern Colorado’s High Plains Snow Goose Festival is set to return to Lamar from February 3rd through the 5th. Lamar is home to more than 400 species of birds over a year, making it one of the best birding locations in Colorado. Surrounded by grasslands and plains, the riparian habitats of Lamar draw thousands of birds in need of rest during their seasonal migrations. Lamar is, by all definitions, an oasis for our feathered friends.

LAMAR, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO