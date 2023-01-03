Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Woodson Says He's Moving Tamar Bates Into Indiana's Starting Lineup
Trying to end repeated slow starts, Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Monday night that he's going to put sophomore guard Tamar Bates into the starting lineup on Thursday when the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play at Iowa. Bates has had three games of 19 or more points off the bench already this season.
Sam Hartman makes his transfer official
Sam Hartman has made his transfer announcement official. Hartman shared a post on social media Thursday that showed him wearing a Notre Dame football uniform. His post was captioned, “Onward. #GoIrish.” Onward. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/cUfPyqQlQ6 — Sam Hartman (@sam_hartman10) January 5, 2023 Hartman’s transfer to Notre Dame has been expected since he entered the transfer portal... The post Sam Hartman makes his transfer official appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick doesn’t usually watch Monday night games on television. But with the Patriots preparing to play the Bills, and with New England’s playoff hopes hinging on a victory, the longtime coach happened to have the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on. That means Belichick was...
Former Lawrence North Teammates CJ Gunn, Tony Perkins Meet Again in Big Ten Clash
Tony Perkins and CJ Gunn were teammates at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Ind. during the 2019-20 season when their dreams of a state title were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now at Iowa and Indiana, respectively, Perkins and Gunn take the court against each other Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After 65-64 Loss to Rutgers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball dropped its first game of the season on Monday night, losing to Rutgers 65-64 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers fell to 13-1 on the season, including a 2-1 mark in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's...
University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 5
“As great as the success was, a lot of times how you deal with this kind of adversity is a lot more important for us as a group. We’re excited for the challenge and it’s a big challenge coming up.”. – Purdue junior guard Ethan Morton ahead of...
SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 4): South Bend Washington extends win streak to 17
By Mike Clark Holiday tournaments went mostly according to form last week, including No. 1 South Bend Washington rolling to the title at Warsaw. Corydon Central, meanwhile, is the lone newcomer to the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 28 Here's a look at the SBLive ...
Northrop girls roll Northridge in top ten matchup
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 Northrop crushed 4A no. 9 Northridge 66-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action in northeast Indiana. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each tallied 15 points to pace the Bruins. Northrop improves to 12-1 on the season with the win. The Bruins […]
GOTW Preview: Wayne at North Side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four boys teams are undefeated in SAC play thus far and two will go head-to-head on Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Wayne heads to North Side. The Generals come in with an overall record of 8-1 and a 2-0 mark in SAC play. Head coach […]
For second time in two seasons, Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue
For the second straight season, Rutgers upset top-ranked Purdue in Big Ten play, this time on the road as the Scarlet Knights stunned Mackey Arena's 49th consecutive sellout crowd and handed the powerful Boilermakers their first loss of the season.
Comments / 0