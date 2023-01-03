ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Pirates’ Oxendine takes two wrestling titles

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TB0Y_0k25pF7Q00
Lumberton’s Wyntergale Oxendine, right, and Iesha McCollum, left, pose for a photo after Oxendine won her classification and McCollum finished second in hers at the Swansboro Girls Holiday Classic on Tuesday. Contributed photo | James Bell

SWANSBORO — The Lumberton girls wrestling team traveled to the Swansboro Girls Holiday Classic on Monday, with two Pirates placing in the tournament.

Wyntergale Oxendine claimed the title at the 235-pound classification, while Iesha McCollum placed second at 120.

Last week, the Pirates boys and girls wrestled at the Holy Angels Invitational, held Thursday and Friday in Greensboro.

Oxendine also claimed the championship in her classification at this event, as did Teresa Canady at 114. McCollum was the runner-up at 120.

In the boys tournament, Makya Kerns finished eighth at 113 pounds and was the lone placer for the Pirates, who finished 10th in the team standings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Duplin Times

Panthers' 2A state title is top story 2022

It was a year of team championships and outstanding individual performances and without medical statistics courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic. All four Duplin County schools had moments to remember. So let’s roll out 23 memory files of 2022 that are now a part of history. No. 1 East Duplin football team captures 2A title. ...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game

Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
DURHAM, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Boys Basketball Roundup: Northern Nash scores 43 straight, holds Central without a point for 12-plus minutes

RED OAK — Upstart Nash Central was looking to hand neighboring rival Northern Nash its first loss of the season on Tuesday night. The Knights had other plans. After a tight first quarter, Northern’s defense held Central without a point for 12 minutes and 29 seconds (which included a scoreless third quarter) while the offense scored 43 straight in that span to ease past the Bulldogs 74-28 in a Big...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
chatsports.com

Aggressive ECU Defense Too Much for Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule tonight as they hosted the Pirates of East Carolina University. Despite the hot shooing of Madison Griggs, the Tigers suffered the 55-47 loss. Following tonight's game, Memphis moves to 8-7 overall and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell nabs conference win over North Lincoln

OLIN—North Iredell dominated the first and fourth quarters Tuesday on its way to a 67-40 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory over North Lincoln. Jewel Allen led three Raiders in double figures with a game-high 16 points against the Knights (3-8, 1-1). North Iredell (8-5, 2-1) led 18-6 after the...
LINCOLNTON, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy