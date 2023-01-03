Pirates’ Oxendine takes two wrestling titles

Lumberton’s Wyntergale Oxendine, right, and Iesha McCollum, left, pose for a photo after Oxendine won her classification and McCollum finished second in hers at the Swansboro Girls Holiday Classic on Tuesday. Contributed photo | James Bell

SWANSBORO — The Lumberton girls wrestling team traveled to the Swansboro Girls Holiday Classic on Monday, with two Pirates placing in the tournament.

Wyntergale Oxendine claimed the title at the 235-pound classification, while Iesha McCollum placed second at 120.

Last week, the Pirates boys and girls wrestled at the Holy Angels Invitational, held Thursday and Friday in Greensboro.

Oxendine also claimed the championship in her classification at this event, as did Teresa Canady at 114. McCollum was the runner-up at 120.

In the boys tournament, Makya Kerns finished eighth at 113 pounds and was the lone placer for the Pirates, who finished 10th in the team standings.