On Stage Five of the 2023 Dakar Rally, we got an extremely clear demonstration of both the perks and the pitfalls of being one of the first riders to tackle a given stage. Back in late 2022, when Dakar organizers were busy preparing for the start of the 2023 event, they announced rule changes that would award time bonuses to the first three riders to open a track on any given stage.

4 HOURS AGO