RideApart
What Weather Conditions Are Extreme Enough To Stop A Dakar Stage?
Since 2020, the Dakar Rally has plowed through the dunes of Saudi Arabia. The country’s arid climate frequently welcomes competitors with dry conditions, but a recent rainstorm washed out the 2023 Dakar’s third stage. The day began as any other, with the previous stage’s top finishers setting out...
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 3: Ricky Brabec withdraws after being injured in crash
Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories. Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.
RideApart
2023 Dakar Rally: Van Beveren Wins Stage 5, Howes In Overall Lead
On Stage Five of the 2023 Dakar Rally, we got an extremely clear demonstration of both the perks and the pitfalls of being one of the first riders to tackle a given stage. Back in late 2022, when Dakar organizers were busy preparing for the start of the 2023 event, they announced rule changes that would award time bonuses to the first three riders to open a track on any given stage.
kalkinemedia.com
Brabec hopes of second Dakar title ended by crash
American motorcyclist Ricky Brabec was taken to hospital after a crash in Tuesday's third stage ended his hopes of adding to his 2020 triumph in the Dakar Rally. The 31-year-old came to grief on his Honda on the 274th kilometre of the stage and was taken to hospital by helicopter for further investigation after complaining of pain in his cervical veterbrae.
Autoweek.com
How an OPEC Oil Embargo Forced NASCAR to Set an Example in 1974
Https://www.autoweek.com/ford/In 1974, NASCAR chose to reduce the length of several races by 10% or more to, in essence, “save fuel" during a global energy crisis that began in 1973. Perhaps the most notable race that was shortened was the 1974 season-opening Daytona 500, which became the Daytona 450. NASCAR...
Autoweek.com
Retired F1 Champ Sebastian Vettel Might Be Destined for New Role at Red Bull
Sebastian Vettel left Red Bull Racing for Ferrari in 2015, ending a seven-year partnership with the team and its Scuderia Toro Rosso junior program that produced 39 Formula 1 wins and four consecutive championships. Vettel's stint with Ferrari was a relative disappointment, racking up 14 wins and no titles over six seasons before Vettel ultimately raced for two more years at Aston Martin. Now, about a month after retiring as a driver at just 35, Vettel may be on his way back to Red Bull.
NBC Sports
Motorsports mourning the death of Ken Block, pioneering star of action sports and rally
Ken Block made his fame as an action sports star and viral video sensation, but the reaction to his shocking death Monday showed how wide his impact was across motorsports. Hoonigan Industries confirmed in an Instagram post and on its website that Block, 55, was killed in a snowmobile accident: “He was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”
New Documentary Starring Ken Block Shows Why Rally Drivers Have The Biggest Cojones
On 21 December 2022, Tuthill Porsche posted a full-length documentary film about an African Rally it competed in. Luckily, the director chose to focus on the drivers to get a better understanding of their experience. On the day it was released, we didn't have the time to watch it, and then Christmas came, and eventually, it was just left in a column of news items that needed to be assigned.
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally, Stage 5: Skyler Howes takes overall lead; Mason Klein rebounds for fourth
American riders remained a force in the 2023 Dakar Rally as Skyler Howes took the overall lead in the bikes category while Mason Klein finished fourth in Stage 5. Rebounding from a fuel pump problem that cost him a stage win Wednesday, Klein pushed to reach the podium a little over 5 minutes behind winner Adrien Van Beveren in a very physical 645-kilometer fifth stage littered with massive dunes.
NBC Sports
MotoGP: Joan Mir expects rejuvenation at Repsol Honda with teammate Marc Marquez
In 2023, Joan Mir joins Marc Marquez in the Repsol Honda team and with the MotoGP season a little more than 11 weeks away, he gave his first interview as a rider competing with his new manufacturer, saying “every rider has imagined himself with these colors.”. In only his...
NBC Sports
Robbie Wageman, Ty Masterpool join Derek Drake, Carson Mumford at BarX Suzuki for 2023
Robbie Wageman and Ty Masterpool have been announced as teammates to Derek Drake and Carson Mumford in the BarX Suzuki team to compete in the 250 class of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season. Former rider Buddy Antunez, who competed in dirt motorcycles from 1989 through 2003, assumes the role of team manager.
topgear.com
Torrential rain cuts Dakar’s third stage short
Ekström’s team work helps get Sainz across the line as Peterhansel fights back to third. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Dakar Rally has earned its reputation as one of the toughest competitions in...
racer.com
SunEnergy1 Mercedes named 61st Rolex 24 entry
There are now 61 entries for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. IMSA has added the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG to the GT Daytona class, bringing the class car count to 25. The car is also expected to compete in the full IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season, which features 57 entries for the four-race season in 2023. Kenny Habul and his SunEnergy1 team sat on the GTD pole for last year’s qualifying race.
Ken Block: Marketing visionary, action sports icon, motorsports star
Block had a unique ability to capture what a community loved about a sport -- and package it for the mainstream audience.
RideApart
Legion Moto Announces 2023 Track Days And 2024 Superbike Series
Breaking into the motorcycle club racing scene isn’t all that hard. Many aspiring weekend Rossis start off by obtaining a racing license and locating a local racing organization. As long as riders can foot the bill (travel, lodging, parts, etc.) they can typically count on a starting grid spot. Entering club racing may not qualify as rocket science, but competing at the front is no simple task.
bikebound.com
Top 10 Two Strokes of 2022!
Here at BikeBound, we’re big fans of two-strokes — the sound, smell, and sometimes scary power bands of these two-wheeled smokers just move our blood. 2022 was a particularly strong year for two-strokes on BikeBound, so we decided to follow up our Best Customs of 2022 with a 2T-only list.
