Andrew Tate & his ‘angels’ Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu seen caged in cop van after arrest in sex trafficking probe

ANDREW Tate and his two "angels" have been pictured caged in the back of a police van after they were arrested in a sex trafficking probe.

The disgraced influencer was seen handcuffed alongside his rumoured US model girlfriend Georgiana Naghel and Romanian cop turned porn model, Luana Radu.

Andrew Tate in the police van with Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu Credit: Gandul

Handcuffed Tate dressed in a black hoodie in the back of the van Credit: Gandul

Naghel, an American citizen, is understood to have dated Tate for almost a year

Former cop Luana Radu was also detained alongside Tate and his brother Credit: Instagram

Tate and his brother Tristan were detained on Thursday after their luxury Romanian mansion on the outskirts of Bucharest was raided by police.

Naghel and Radu were also hauled into custody accused of enslaving Romanian and Moldovan women to make sex films as well as trafficking women to the UK and the US for wealthy clients.

Pictures taken by Gandul show Tate dressed in a black hoodie in the back of the police van, sat opposite his alleged accomplices after their arrest.

Radu, 32, is a former Romanian police officer, while Naghel, 28, an American citizen, is understood to have dated Tate for almost a year.

The pair - dubbed "Tate's Angels" - are accused of helping to "coerce" and "control" at least six women to take part in online pornographic videos.

They allegedly kept six women imprisoned under 24-hour "house arrest" in their home on the outskirts of the Romanian capital Bucharest.

The six women were allegedly forced to make porn videos and weren't allowed to leave the house.

Police said they were trapped after being conned by the "loverboy technique" - falsely professing their love and intention to marry them.

The women were then allegedly taken to buildings on the outskirts of Bucharest where "physical violence and mental coercion" including "intimidation, control and constant surveillance" was used to force them to perform sex acts on camera.

Tate and his brother built a sleazy Romanian empire allegedly off the back of the seedy webcam scam.

And the operation was allegedly kept running smoothly with the aid of both Naghel and Radu.

A police source said the women "financially benefited" and led a "fantastic life" before their fall from grace.

They told the Daily Mail: "These two women are Tate's trusted lieutenants and his angels.

"They are an important part of the crimes that took place because they made sure that the women being held against their will did as they were told.

"The Tate brothers financially benefited from these crimes and so did these two women. They live a fantastic life which is not in keeping with their financial position."

Tate and his alleged accomplices are now being held for 30 days in a "hellhole" Romanian prison cell.

It comes as the daughter of a Romanian politician claimed Tate tried to lure her on a date before his arrest.

Daria Gusa, now 19, said the former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant sent her a "suggestive" message online.

Daria - the daughter of businessman Cozmin Gusa - said she turned down Tate's offer to go out with him.

And she said she was amazed it has taken so long for cops to crack down on his alleged operation.

Daria said she was contacted by Tate on Instagram.

She told Realitatea Plus: "I had just created an account on Instagram when I received a message, quite suggestive, in which Andrew Tate basically asked me to go out with him.

"I then asked my other colleagues, who had received similar messages, because it seemed strange to me that someone with millions of followers would contact me, who had 200.

Georgiana Naghel - said to be one of ‘Tate’s Angels’ - and Andrew Tate Credit: Tim Stewart

Georgiana is a model from the US Credit: Twitter

Tate's operation was allegedly kept running smoothly with the aid of both Naghel (pictured) and Radu Credit: Instagram

"Another colleague continued to chat with him and invited her directly to go out with him, basically it was the 'loverboy' method, he applied it to girls from Ilfov or Prahova, from areas as close as possible to his home."

Daria said she doesn't believe she was targeted because of her dad - but because she was a young girl in the area.

She added: "I find it incredible that these people who publicly brag about how much money they have, and especially how they got it, from girls who video chat for them, through pimping, hopefully it's not about drugs or of sexual violence, but it seems strange to me that they were not detected by the authorities earlier.

"It's very likely that a lot of people are involved, these guys have trained their girls to record their customers, and of course when it comes to intimate poses, it's very easy to blackmail important people."

Former Playboy model Carla Howe, 32, also believes she was one of the intended victims of the influencer, as his tactics were chillingly similar to the actions allegedly carried out on the six women said to have been kept at his home.

She told friends: "He wanted me to go to Romania and I was tempted. It makes me think now how it could have gone terribly. I'd probably have ended up not leaving the house ever.

Carla claimed that when they first started talking online in February, Tate showered her with compliments and romantic messages.

But the messages allegedly soon took a darker turn, becoming "controlling and aggressive".

She told friends he tried to ban her from going on holiday to Spain with a girlfriend, insisting that she had to "obey" him.

As they continued talking, Carla said Tate asked her to fly out to Romania to visit him.

She told the 35-year-old that she couldn't "come to another country to meet someone I've never met".

But later, she reconsidered and agreed with a friend to travel out in August.

Tate was banned from Instagram, bringing an abrupt end to their conversation, and preventing Carla from flying out to the Eastern European country to see him.

She told friends: "I had a lucky escape. I thought I would give him a chance and was tempted to have a relationship with him."

Carla added: "Things could have turned out very differently if I had gone - I hate to think."

Romanian investigators began probing into Tate after the US embassy in Bucharest raised the alarm when they discovered that an American woman was being held against her will in the city.

The 22-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, managed to recover her mobile phone and call her boyfriend in the US, who alerted the embassy.