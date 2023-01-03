ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

What is Damar Hamlin’s charity Chasing M’s Foundation?

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGtVn_0k25oxhD00

DAMAR HAMLIN's charity page has seen an influx of donations since his shock collapse on Monday Night Football.

The Bills star, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdTs2_0k25oxhD00
Damar Hamlin started a charity in Pittsburgh Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1ji2_0k25oxhD00
The 'Chasing M's Foundation' was started during the pandemic Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S10CQ_0k25oxhD00
Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in Bills vs Bengals Credit: Getty

Damar Hamlin was given CPR before being rushed to hospital, with the Bills confirming he is in a "sedated but critical condition".

Away from football, Hamlin grew up near Pittsburgh and started a charity to help local children in the area.

What is Damar Hamlin's charity Chasing M's Foundation?

Hamlin set up the 'Chasing M's Foundation' during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The former University of Pittsburgh safety spent five years with the Panthers after growing up in nearby McKees Rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9EX5_0k25oxhD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4az67m_0k25oxhD00

He explained the aim of the charity is to "positivity impact the community that raised me".

Hamlin's first goal with the charity was to raise $2,500 through a toy drive, providing for under-privileged kids in the area.

It was set up shortly before Hamlin was taken in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills.

He wrote on his GoFundMe page: "As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.

"I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.

"This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

"100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need."

Since news of his cardiac arrest hit, the page has been inundated with donations.

It has now raised over $3million.

Among the stars that donated money was former WWE wrestler Chris Jericho, per WrestlingNews.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

During Buffalo Bills' Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The incident occurred with 5:58 left to play in the first quarter, with the Bengals leading 7-3.

Players and coaches were seen crying and had gathered around Hamlin and the emergency responders tending to him.

Medical staff rushed onto the field to administer CPR.

A stretcher and backboard were brought out to transport Hamlin out of Paycor Stadium and to a nearby Cincinnati hospital.

The Bills have since released a statement reading: "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XMoD_0k25oxhD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mgfN_0k25oxhD00

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

"He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
OHIO STATE
Hoops Rumors

Bills' Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery

The Buffalo Bills shared another update about Damar Hamlin on Thursday morning, and the news was once again very positive. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours. The defensive back is still considered to be in critical condition but has “demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact.”
Clayton News Daily

‘Robert Gronkowski’ Donates On-Brand Amount to Damar Hamlin’s Charity

In the days since Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football, a GoFundMe page Hamlin created to raise funds for a toy drive has seen a dramatic spike in donations. On Friday, the drive, which is sponsored by Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, added another interesting name...
thecomeback.com

NFL team makes generous donation to Damar Hamlin’s charity

The NFL world was utterly stunned and horrified on Monday night after the tragic injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. There has been an overwhelming amount of support for Hamlin in the injury, both with kind words...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser

The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
954K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy