How is Damar Hamlin doing now?

By Jacob Jaffa, Carsen Holaday
 5 days ago
NFL player Damar Hamlin is in "critical" condition after he collapsed mid-game on January 2.

His team, the Buffalo Bills, have put out a statement with a health update - here's everything we know.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, pictured warming up before the game with Cincinnati Bengals, suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game on January 2, 2023 Credit: Getty

How is Damar Hamlin doing now?

Damar Hamlin was confirmed to have suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and remains in "critical condition", according to his team.

He is sedated while medics run tests at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin's representative Jordon Rooney posted to Twitter, saying: "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat.

"They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them."

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

The 24-year-old safety - born on March 24, 1998 - collapsed during a game on Monday, January 2, 2023, moments after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins.

As he attempted to complete the tackle, Higgins' helmet seemed to hit him in the chest.

Hamlin initially got back to his feet, before collapsing, causing medics to run on to the field and start CPR.

He was receiving treatment within seconds of falling to the ground, lasting for around 30 minutes.

Players from both teams gathered around him, with some kneeling in prayer and others visibly in tears.

The game was suspended due to the emergency.

Suspension of games due to injury is rare in the NFL, which commentators said underlined the severity of the situation.

What did the Buffalo Bills say about Damar Hamlin?

The Bills released a statement on Twitter a few hours after the terrifying incident, confirming that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in "critical condition".

The statement read: "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

"He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

