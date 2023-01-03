ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

British Artists John Akomfrah and Grayson Perry Knighted

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtGoT_0k25ovvl00

British artists John Akomfrah and Grayson Perry were knighted as a part of the 2023 New Years Honours, in which more than a thousand people across England and beyond were recognized for their work in their respective fields and communities.

David Sutherland, an illustrator, was also recognized with an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) award, the BBC reported last week.

Akomfrah, who left Ghana in 1966 as a nine-year old, following intense political unrest, has focused much of his work on displacement, imperialism, and slavery as well as intense meditations on environmental harm. He works primarily with art films and multi-screen film installations. Akomfrah joins Isaac Julien as one of the few black artists to have been knighted.

Grayson Perry is a much-beloved British artist whose television show Grayson’s Art Club began airing on Channel 4 in 2020. The conceit of the show was to provide some relief to the British public as it weathered successive COVID-19 lockdowns. Each week, Perry would ask viewers to submit a work of art they made on a theme he had chosen. Over the ensuring three years, the show has received tens of thousands of submissions. But Perry has a long history in the arts previous to this TV, having won the Turner Prize in 2003.

In years past, not just artists but art-world figures have been recognized. In 2020 , for example, Stephen Deuchar, former director of Tate Britain who also worked at the UK’s Art Fund for ten years, was knighted alongside Christopher le Brun, who had been the president of the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

The honors include regular people in addition to notable politicians, athletes, researchers. 60% of the honorees are citizens who have received British Empire Medals for their work in their communities through volunteering or charity.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself

Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Legendary Photo Historian and Artist Deborah Willis Wins $200,000 Award

Deborah Willis, an artist and historian whose game-changing exhibitions and books have reshaped the study of photography, has won the Don Tyson Prize for the Advancement of American Art, an award given out by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Much of Willis’s work has dealt with the history of Black photography, specifically as it relates to gender. She is currently chair of the Department of Photography & Imaging at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. “She understood the power of photography to provide connectivity, access, and inspiration well in advance of social media’s dawn, and...
BENTONVILLE, AR
ARTnews

Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ARTnews

Deborah Willis Wins $200,000 Crystal Bridges Prize, Ken Griffin Moves His Art Treasures, and More: Morning Links for December 16, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST, CURATOR, AND EDUCATOR Deborah Willis, whose influential career has focused on how Black people and gender are represented, has won the $200,000 Don Tyson Prize for the Advancement of American Art from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Given every two years, the award has previously gone to Project Row Houses, vanessa german, and the Archives of American Art . An exhibition organized by Willis, “The Black Civil War Soldier,” which features photographic portraits, is now on view at the New York University Kimmel Windows Gallery. In 2020, Willis’s work was profiled in ARTnews. BLACK AND BLUE. What is...
BENTONVILLE, AR
ARTnews

Jewish Collector’s Heirs Sue the Met Over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Vincent van Gogh Painting

Vincent van Gogh is in the spotlight again this week as the heirs of a Jewish collector have sued the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens for the return of an allegedly Nazi-looted painting.  The federal court filing in San Francisco contends that the Met secretly sold van Gogh’s 1889 painting La cueillette des olives (Olive Picking) around 1972 without the knowledge of its original owner, Hedwig Stern, who had reportedly sought its restitution. It is currently on view at the Athens museum operated by the foundation of the late Greek shipping tycoon Basil Goulandris and his wife, Elise. The plaintiffs — Judith Silver and Deborah Silver;...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ARTnews

Ireland Will Return Mummified Remains and a Painted Sarcophagus to Egypt

Mummified remains and a painted wooden sarcophagus are among a group of artifacts that an Irish university plans to return to Egypt.  The items are owned by University College Cork (UCC) and date from between 975 BCE and 100 CE. The sarcophagus was donated to UCC in 1928 and, based on an inscription on its surface, likely holds the remains of a man named Hor. The university said it will return its collection of Egyptian artifacts in 2023. The group includes a set of four canopic jars, containers in which the individually mummified organs would be placed during the mummification process. The...
ARTnews

Billionaire Collector Ken Griffin Quietly Moves His Masterpieces from the Art Institute of Chicago to Florida

Billionaire art collector Ken Griffin has moved several of his most high-profile artworks from the Art Institute of Chicago, where he is a trustee, to the Norton, an art museum in West Palm Beach, Florida. Several artworks from Griffin’s $1 billion collection—Mark Rothko’s No. 2 (Blue, Red and Green) (Yellow, Red, Blue on Blue), 1953, Roy Lichtenstein masterwork, Ohhh…Alright… (1964), an untitled Robert Ryman, Willem de Kooning’s abstract masterpiece Interchange, and Jackson Pollock’s Number 17A—are currently on display in the museum named after 20th-century steel magnate Ralph Hubbard Norton. “The Norton is one of our country’s most significant and beautiful museums,” Griffin told Vanity Fair,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Art in America

From the Archives: Pearlstein Today: Upping the Ante

Philip Pearlstein died on Dec. 17, 2022. To commemorate his life and career, we revisit this article that originally appeared in the February 1984 issue of A.i.A. Related Articles Philip Pearlstein, Whose Nude Portraits Defined Realist Painting, Dies at 98 'A True Pioneer': Friends and Colleagues Remember Linda Nochlin Francis Picabia, Art-World Jailer: Philip Pearlstein on 'One of the Prime Movers of Modern Art,' in 1970 At regular intervals since the advent of Abstract Expressionism there have been declarations heralding the imminent comeback of “Realism,” but these announcements have proved themselves to be more in the line of conservative wishful thinking than a fair...
ARTnews

Experts Reveal Who are Inside the Mysterious Sarcophagi Found Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began swiftly thereafter and, almost immediately, yielded incredible discoveries in the depths of the church. Two lead sarcophagi were salvaged from an ancient graveyard, inspiring speculation over who—or what—they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have revealed the identities of the entombed. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking clergyman who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s national archaeological research institute, transferred the coffins...
ARTnews

30,000-Year-Old Aboriginal Rock Art was Destroyed by Graffiti: a “Massive, Tragic Loss”

Vandals have destroyed an ancient Aboriginal artwork at a sacred cave in South Australia, reigniting frustration over the lack of protection at the heritage-listed site. Authorities have decried the destruction as a “massive, tragic loss” to artwork that was “unique in Australia”. Vandals broke into Koonalda Cave on Nullarbor Plain by digging under a steel gate and scrawled graffiti across the stone carvings, writing “don’t look now, but this is a death cave,” authorities said. An entire section of the structure was destroyed. “The vandals caused a huge amount of damage. The art is not recoverable,” Keryn Walshe, an archaeologist of ancient...
ancientpages.com

Older Than Dracula: In Search Of The English Vampire

AncientPages.com - The story of Count Dracula, as many of us know it, was created by Bram Stoker, an Irishman, in 1897. But most of the action takes place in England, from the moment the Transylvanian vampire arrives on a shipwrecked vessel in Whitby, North Yorkshire, with plans to make his lair in the spookily named Carfax estate, west of the river in London.
ARTnews

Spain’s Prado Museum Updates Labels to Reflect the Value of Its Female Patrons and Collectors

In an effort to give greater visibility to women’s involvement in the arts, Spain’s Prado Museum is updating its labels to reflect the female patrons and collectors who made its collection possible. While the museum has recently focused historical exhibitions on such women artists such as Sofonisba Anguissola, Lavinia Fontana, and Clara Peeters, this is the first time the Prado will highlight influential women who promoted the arts in their lifetimes. The new program, called El Prado en feminine, is based on research conducted by art historian Noelia García Pérez from the University of Murcia. Pérez analyzed the labels of works in...
ARTnews

A Human ‘Bog Body’ from a 5,000-Year-Old Ritual Sacrifice Has Been Discovered in Danish Bog

In October, archaeologists working with the Roskilde Museum (ROMU) in Denmark uncovered ancient human remains in a bog in Egedal, the museum announced in a statement early this month. During the dig, archaeologists uncovered the legs, pelvis, and jaw of a person who likely lived some 5,000 years ago. The skeleton did not contain traces of violence, such as knife marks or nasty breaks. However, archaeologist Emil Winther Struve nevertheless said that the team believes the remains were of a human sacrifice ritual. “The find fits into a proven tradition of ritually burying both objects, people and animals in the bog,” said...
ARTnews

National Gallery Slammed for Restoration of Piero della Francesca Nativity Scene

The National Gallery of London recently revealed the fruits of a three-year-long restoration of Piero della Francesca’s Nativity (1475). But the effort to fix areas of the badly damaged painting has received a less than enthusiastic response from some notable critics, who have claimed the restoration was botched. In a recent review, Jonathan Jones, a critic for The Guardian, went so far as to say that the National Gallery had “ruined Christmas” in their “clumsy and plodding, if not downright comical,” restoration. One thing is clear, however, and that is that the painting was in dire need of care. When the...
ARTnews

Donald Trump Tells OAN His Sold Out NFTs Were About Art (and His Waistline)

Former President Donald Trump, riding high on the tails of an NFT drop earlier this month that saw 45,000 digital “trading cards” sell out in mere hours, told OAN last week that the collection wasn’t about the money. It was about the art. And, of course, his image.  “Well, I knew nothing about [NFTs] and then a group came, and I loved the art. They showed me the art,” the former president said. “You know, it’s sort of comic book art when you think of it, but they showed me the art and I said, gee, I always wanted to have a 30-inch waist.” In the time-honored...
ARTnews

Armory Show Taps Eva Respini, Candice Hopkins, and Adrienne Edwards for 2023 Curatorial Programming

The Armory Show in New York has tapped three of today’s leading curators to organize various programming at its upcoming edition, set to take place in September 2023 at the Javits Center. Eva Respini, the deputy director for curatorial affairs and chief curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, will curate the Platform section for large-scale installations and site-specific works. Candice Hopkins, the director and chief curator of Forge Project in Upstate New York, will curate the Focus section for solo- and two-artist presentations. Adrienne Edwards, curator and director of curatorial affairs at the Whitney Museum in New York, will chair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Princeton Museum Gets Major Gift, Unbuilt Frank Lloyd Wright Design Could Get New Life, and More: Morning Links for December 14, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines PRINCETON SPIRIT. The Princeton University Art Museum in New Jersey said that it has received a major, two-pronged donation from alumnus Preston H. Haskell III, the founder of a Florida engineering and construction concern. It includes a “leadership gift” of an undisclosed size toward the institution’s new home, which has been designed by David Adjaye and is now under construction. The building’s education center will be named the Haskell Education Center . The donation also includes “art that is one of the most significant gifts in the museum’s history,” per Princeton, including eight prized postwar abstractions, by Willem de Kooning, Joan...
PRINCETON, NJ
ARTnews

The Heirs of a Jewish Banker are Taking a Japanese Company to Court over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Van Gogh

The legal heirs of a German Jewish banker who was forced to sell his art collection to avoid persecution by the Nazis are suing a Japanese holding company to reclaim ownership of a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Three heirs of Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, based in New York and Germany, filed a lawsuit on December 13 in an Illinois district court against Sompo Holdings, an insurance company based in Japan, to dispute its legal title to the painting Sunflowers (1888). The claim states that Mendelssohn-Bartholdy was a “casualty” of Nazi-era policies and economic sanctions that forced him to sell his collection, which included...
ILLINOIS STATE
ARTnews

Metropolitan Museum to Receive 220-Work Philip Guston Gift from the Artist’s Daughter

Musa Mayer, Philip Guston’s daughter, has said she will donate 220 works by her father to the Metropolitan Museum of New York, a potentially transformative gift that will make that institution the one with the deepest Guston holdings in the world. Guston, who is currently the subject of a traveling retrospective, is regarded as one of the most important American artists of the past century. He worked in a number of modes, painting sharp, unclassifiable figurations during the first part of his career before transitioning to a modish kind of abstraction in the postwar years. Then he shocked critics in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Collection of 3,500-Year-Old Gold Jewelry Uncovered in an Egyptian Necropolis

A collection of ornate jewelry was found by archaeologists at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of the Nile River in present-day Minya, Egypt. During excavations at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery, a joint team of Egyptian and English archaeologists discovered a young woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting and buried wearing a necklace with petal-shaped pendants as well as three rings made from gold and soapstone. The image of the ancient Egyptian deity Bes—who, with his feminine counterpart Beset, was worshiped as a protector of households, particularly mothers, children, and childbirth—was depicted on one of the rings. Later,...
ARTnews

ARTnews

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy