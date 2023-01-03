Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
MM 1.5: Two four-star Maryland football signees play in Under Armour All-America Game
Maryland football four-star signees Rico Walker and Dylan Gooden participated in the Under Armour All-America Game on Tuesday. The Under Armour All-America game allows the nation's top college football recruits to go head-to-head against each other before beginning their collegiate careers. Walker is one of the Terps’ biggest names in...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: With a brutal upcoming stretch, Terps need to shake their slump quickly
After its thrilling home win over then-No. 17 Illinois in December, Maryland was the toast of college basketball, a team that had emerged from nowhere to post a dominant 8-0 start, rising to No. 13 in the AP Poll after being picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten. One month later, though, the Terps are reeling, having lost four of their past six games, the last two losses coming by a combined 62 points, against UCLA and Michigan.
testudotimes.com
Grading Maryland football’s position groups for the 2022 season
Quarterback: B- Taulia Tagovailoa had a very Taulia Tagovailoa-esque 2022 season — there were plenty of ups and plenty of downs. Tagovailoa completed 67% of his passes for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns, also throwing eight interceptions. At times, Tagovailoa looked like the All-Big Ten quarterback that he ended...
umterps.com
Men's Hoops Returns To Action Thursday At Rutgers
RV/21 Maryland (10-4, 1-2 B1G) vs. Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Terps are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss at Michigan on Sunday with its closest road trip of the season on Thursday night at Rutgers. After being ranked the last six weeks, Maryland fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll, but is still receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The game will be televised on BTN starting at 6:30 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Chris Knoche (analyst) calling the action.
Georgetown AD acknowledges 'frustrating time' under Ewing
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing's loss-filled stint at his alma mater was called a "challenging and frustrating time" by athletic director Lee Reed, who added Wednesday that "no one is more committed" to turning things around than the former star center. Hours before the Hoyas...
247Sports
Former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday
No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday. Turgeon is listed as the TV analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out
The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
Howard women sweep MEAC awards
Howard University took home all of the weekly MEAC women’s basketball awards as it preps for conference play. The post Howard women sweep MEAC awards appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
WUSA
Teen lacrosse player who survived cardiac arrest after hit speaks out after Damar Hamlin injury
TOWSON, Md. — A high school lacrosse player in Maryland who survived a cardiac incident on the field nearly two years ago is one of the many people saying prayers for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after a devastating injury Monday evening. Lacrosse defenseman Peter Laake’s heart stopped when...
MaxPreps
High school football: Teams with most total points in 2022
When Freedom (Woodbridge, Va.) scored 112 points in a win over Charles J. Colgan (Manassas) on Oct. 7, it posted the fifth-highest single game score in state history. The Eagles went on to demolish the single-season state scoring record with 952 points. The 952 points easily outdistanced the 1996 Hampton...
easternpafootball.com
Open Dates: Archbishop Spalding (MD)
Archbishop Spalding (MD) has an open date on Friday, Oct 20th for the 2023 season. The game must be played at Spalding. If interested please reach out to Head Coach Kyle Schmitt at schmittk@spaldinghs.org. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
Bay Net
Morgan State University Scientists Working To Revive Maryland’s Softshell Clam Industry
ST. LEONARD, Md. – Over the past year, a group of scientists operating from Morgan State University (MSU) have been researching whether or not it is possible to bring back the Chesapeake Bay’s soft shell clam industry in the state of Maryland. Sometimes called white clams, manos, or...
pressboxonline.com
Ken Niumatalolo Has ‘Nothing But Gratitude And Fond Memories’ Of Naval Academy
In the weeks since he was let go as the head football coach at the Naval Academy, Ken Niumatalolo has been both overwhelmed with gratitude for the more than two decades he spent in Annapolis and taken aback by the amount of former players, coaches and opponents who have reached out to him.
wfirnews.com
Reporter gives candid Commanders season review
A reporter who covers the Washington Commanders expressed the frustration that many were feeling after the team lost its most recent game missing the playoffs. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman turns $10 scratch-off win into $100,000 prize
BALTIMORE, MD—A Maryland Lottery scratch-off player from Baltimore County is shopping for a new car now that she won $100,000 on a Lucky Times 10 instant ticket. The happy player found her lucky game waiting at Edmondson Crown in Baltimore. She stopped to buy gas and her vehicle only needed $20 of the $30 she had prepaid. When she went inside to get her change, she decided to spend the $10 on a scratch-off. That game won $10.
