College Park, MD

247Sports

Maryland Basketball: With a brutal upcoming stretch, Terps need to shake their slump quickly

After its thrilling home win over then-No. 17 Illinois in December, Maryland was the toast of college basketball, a team that had emerged from nowhere to post a dominant 8-0 start, rising to No. 13 in the AP Poll after being picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten. One month later, though, the Terps are reeling, having lost four of their past six games, the last two losses coming by a combined 62 points, against UCLA and Michigan.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Grading Maryland football’s position groups for the 2022 season

Quarterback: B- Taulia Tagovailoa had a very Taulia Tagovailoa-esque 2022 season — there were plenty of ups and plenty of downs. Tagovailoa completed 67% of his passes for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns, also throwing eight interceptions. At times, Tagovailoa looked like the All-Big Ten quarterback that he ended...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Men's Hoops Returns To Action Thursday At Rutgers

RV/21 Maryland (10-4, 1-2 B1G) vs. Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Terps are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss at Michigan on Sunday with its closest road trip of the season on Thursday night at Rutgers. After being ranked the last six weeks, Maryland fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll, but is still receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The game will be televised on BTN starting at 6:30 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Chris Knoche (analyst) calling the action.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out

The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
MaxPreps

High school football: Teams with most total points in 2022

When Freedom (Woodbridge, Va.) scored 112 points in a win over Charles J. Colgan (Manassas) on Oct. 7, it posted the fifth-highest single game score in state history. The Eagles went on to demolish the single-season state scoring record with 952 points. The 952 points easily outdistanced the 1996 Hampton...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
easternpafootball.com

Open Dates: Archbishop Spalding (MD)

Archbishop Spalding (MD) has an open date on Friday, Oct 20th for the 2023 season. The game must be played at Spalding. If interested please reach out to Head Coach Kyle Schmitt at schmittk@spaldinghs.org. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
SEVERN, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County woman turns $10 scratch-off win into $100,000 prize

BALTIMORE, MD—A Maryland Lottery scratch-off player from Baltimore County is shopping for a new car now that she won $100,000 on a Lucky Times 10 instant ticket. The happy player found her lucky game waiting at Edmondson Crown in Baltimore. She stopped to buy gas and her vehicle only needed $20 of the $30 she had prepaid. When she went inside to get her change, she decided to spend the $10 on a scratch-off. That game won $10.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

