RV/21 Maryland (10-4, 1-2 B1G) vs. Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Terps are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss at Michigan on Sunday with its closest road trip of the season on Thursday night at Rutgers. After being ranked the last six weeks, Maryland fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll, but is still receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The game will be televised on BTN starting at 6:30 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Chris Knoche (analyst) calling the action.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO