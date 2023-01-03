Communities on the outskirts of town with micro units of different types, men, women, families, mental illness units, substance abuse units and on site intensive intervention services, and a scheduled shuttle service into the city as needed. We need to have our streets clean and safe again from people struggling with mental illness or dependency. It’s more efficient and the communities could be cute and easier to police.
Seriously question the motives of people such as Kirk Cullimore Jr who is personally responsible for much of this. Look at WHY some people have “a lot “ of stuff. Might be due to PTSD or other issues instead of just evicting them.
Sure as a citizen of Utah its mike Lee and the latter day saint stealing land and taxes further more the lack of direct funding to homeless services why because the mormons get lump sums of taxpayer handouts
