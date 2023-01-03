Read full article on original website
Fun Events for the Family this Weekend (Jan. 6-9)
The busyness of the holiday season is behind us and I've heard more than one parent describe their current state as... survival mode. Trying to keep kids busy and healthy, while parents are trying to stay healthy and sane. I'm right there with you. Fortunately, our local libraries are here to help, this weekend in particular! There are three awesome events at libraries in our communities, an outdoor activity at 3rd Ave. and an opportunity for parents to get a night out, thanks to Xtreme Ninja in Medford.
Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends
With the holidays behind us, we have officially moved into the new calendar year. I officially got back to the office yesterday after our holiday vacation and I am still trying to get back into the swing of things! For me, everyday this week I have asked someone, "What day is it?" and I am sure I am not the only one. The week after Christmas and the first week into the new year seems to always mess with my perception of time. This year, even more so!
DIY Clear Slime, With Just 3 Ingredients
The holidays are over, but winter has proven a great inspiration for our latest kitchen creativity activity!. In our house, a sensory activity such as making slime has led to a lot of independent and creative play for our kids, especially our youngest, so it's easy to understand one of the reasons I love to share these ideas with other parents and caregivers. This one calls for three simple ingredients, a little stirring, and in no time, you have a clear slime that is thicker (and more moldable) than most made with white glue. It is fun to use add-ins with the clear slime to turn it into a 'look and find' activity too! We were going for a "snow and ice" feeling, so we added in silver glitter, foam beads and gems of light blue and green. Stored in an old pickle jar, we love watching how the items will either settle or rise to the top, based on their weight. There is a lot of learning to be had in addition to fun with slime.
MLK Weekend: Doers and Dreamers ✊🏾
Port Discovery is open extended hours for MLK Weekend. Visit the museum on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for hands-on activities and fun learning for all. In addition to daily activities and programs, special activities will include exploring the language, poetry, and the words behind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech and art projects related to Dr. Martin Luther King.
A Note From Your Publisher: The One About Getting SMACKED 📝
My two younger kids started school on Thursday. That was 48 hours ago. Since then, we have had two lacrosse games, two birthday parties, and one kid locked out of the house. Ummmm...I am not ready for that kind of action after a winter vacation in subzero temperatures, where we were stuck inside to spend our time sleeping in, watching movies and doing puzzles. I'm gonna need to eeeeeease back into a life where I have to be up and ready before 7am.
10 January Events and Holidays Not To Miss
We are easing into the new year with our families by marking these 10 events and holidays happening in January. We hope some of them give your family reason to celebrate and laugh together too, while others inspire you, and also give room for thoughtful family discussions on things like: How can YOU make a positive difference in our world in 2023?
Get Organized For the New Year With Our FREE Family Safety Binder
The start of a new year is the perfect time to get things in order for your household. That's why we've put together a Macaroni Kid family safety binder! This binder, which includes practical information like an emergency contact list, child identification sheets, babysitter information -- and so much more -- is meant to help you and your family talk about and establish a plan in case of emergencies, as well as launch conversations with your kids about being safe at home, school, and online.
Happy New Year, Family Travel on a Budget, and More Giveaways!
And Happy New Year! I hope you are excited to bring on 2023. I am super excited for all of the opportunities that we have this year, including new sponsors, giveaways, and travel opportunities!. We did draw a winner for our toddler time passes at the Imaginarium, so please check...
Martin Luther King Day Events For Families!
All Day Celebration for MLK @ Worldbeat Cultural Center Balboa Park. Worldbeat Center 1200 Park Blvd. San Diego, CA 92101. Worldbeat will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr with a family event with live music, guest speaker, vendors, and more. MLK Day Is A National Day...
2 Programs in Clinton to sign up for school vacations
Registration for school vacation playground programs in February and April are now open!. A great option for childcare during vacation weeks. Their days will be filled with games, group activities, arts & crafts and special surprises! February Playground is a 4 day week February 21st to 24th and runs from 9:00am to 3:00pm with the options for early and late care. For children in Kindergarten through 7th grade. Register early, as these slots will fill up fast.
2023 Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival
Panana Events is proud to announce the Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival, in partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga! This festival will be held at the RC Sports Center (8303 Rochester Ave.) on January 21 – 22, 2023. From red lanterns to lion dancing, everyone is welcome to come...
Join the Birthday Party Guide!
I've made it my mission to help parents create an unforgettable birthday party experience for their loved ones. I'm putting together a curated list of kid-friendly venues, entertainment and kid friendly food so parents will have everything they need to plan the perfect birthday celebration!. This year is going to...
8 At-Home Winter Break Boredom Busters
Sure, the first few days of winter break are filled with lots of family get-togethers and maybe even a visit from Santa, but then what?. If you're tired of hearing "I'm booorrrred!" ... well, we have ideas for you. Here are seven easy ideas to keep your family busy and entertained at home during this time off school:
CMOE Presents Early Learners Academy
The Early Learners Academy (ELA) is a 6-week series of classes incorporating S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and math) elements and utilizing components of the engaging Creative Curriculum. ELA is an early learning experience designed to boost school readiness, social connections and skill development. This 6-week cycle will provide children learning experiences aligned with Indiana’s Early Learning Foundations. These Foundations include acquiring: language and communication skills; early reading and writing skills; math, science & social studies skills; social/emotional skills; Creative Art and Play and Learning experiences and Physical Health and Growth targets. Each class is developed and led by our trained Education Coordinator in partnership with Building Blocks and funded by Welborn Baptist Foundation.
Macaroni Pets of the Week, January 6, 2023
Hyde is a purebred, 4-year-old German Shepard who would love an active home with a fenced yard. This high-energy pup knows his basic commands like “sit” and “paw” and is extremely smart. He loves to fetch and to play with a variety of toys. Hyde is looking for a home where he can be the only pet and can get lots of daily stimulation and exercise.
Have a Summer Camp? Join our Summer Camp Guide and Summer Camp Expo!
Do you run a summer camp? MacKID is looking for you. Parents are already checking with us to see who will be offering camps and discounts this summer. Macaroni KID would like to connect you to thousands of families in Anne Arundel County. Families looking for summer camps and programs for their children for the summer of 2023. MacKID will get your camp information out to Anne Arundel County families very quickly through our guide and expo.
Park Review: Lowry Park in Fremont
Lowry Park in Fremont is a great park. Small, but fun. It has two play structures for big and small kids. Lots of nice grass area for soccer or other games. Nice quiet neighborhood. Great dog park too. I felt that the park was well maintained and taken care of.
Create a Vision Board for 2023!
I find that the month of January brings a moment of clarity. All the hustle and bustle of the holiday season has closed, visiting family has returned home safely and now it’s time to refresh and aspire to what we can look forward to in the new year. I...
Mts to Sound Greenway Event at Lake Sammamish
The Greenway Native Plant Nursery is home to nearly 30,000 native trees and shrubs. From the very start of their journey with the Greenway Trust, these trees are cared for by volunteers. At the nursery, volunteers pot these trees and shrubs, and after they have grown in our nursery for about two years, volunteers will plant these plants again, this time in their final homes in urban forests, parks, and open spaces throughout the Greenway landscape.
History Festival Returns to Downtown Fort Pierce January 14th
Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, January 14, 2023, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
