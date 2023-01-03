The holidays are over, but winter has proven a great inspiration for our latest kitchen creativity activity!. In our house, a sensory activity such as making slime has led to a lot of independent and creative play for our kids, especially our youngest, so it's easy to understand one of the reasons I love to share these ideas with other parents and caregivers. This one calls for three simple ingredients, a little stirring, and in no time, you have a clear slime that is thicker (and more moldable) than most made with white glue. It is fun to use add-ins with the clear slime to turn it into a 'look and find' activity too! We were going for a "snow and ice" feeling, so we added in silver glitter, foam beads and gems of light blue and green. Stored in an old pickle jar, we love watching how the items will either settle or rise to the top, based on their weight. There is a lot of learning to be had in addition to fun with slime.

