EUREKA, Utah-The Panguitch Bobcats hammered Gunnison Valley 76-35 Saturday at the Pick & Shovel Tournament at Tintic High School. This historic victory is No. 400 in the career of Panguitch head coach Clint Barney at the helm of the Bobcats’ program. Region 19. KANAB, Utah-The Kanab Cowboys pounded San...

PANGUITCH, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO