Top brands made sure there wasn’t a shortage of hot sneakers in 2022. Throughout the year, market leaders including Jordan Brand, On, New Balance and others delivered both in-line and collaborative sneakers that weren’t available long after arriving at retail. Although the most coveted looks were for the stylish casual wearer, there were also several interesting performance releases during 2022. Below, in no order, are nine of the top sneakers that released in 2022, as told by notable collectors. Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” “Storytelling was a major focal point for Jordan Brand this year and few stories were executed as well all-around...

11 DAYS AGO