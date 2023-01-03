Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023
With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
sneakernews.com
Nike Brings A Cool “Black/Red” Look To This Women’s Shox TL
The Nike Shox family of products hasn’t enjoyed too many moments in the spotlight over the last handful of years, although a few high-profile collaborations brought the early 2000s technology top of mind in that timeframe. As the Swoosh heads into 2023, it’s looking to expand on the series’ styles, with the latest arriving in the form of a simple black and red look for women atop the Shox TL.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Brand Reveals Its Entire Spring 2023 Retro Collection
This Jordan Brand collection is immense. Jordan Brand is one of the biggest sneaker entities in the world, and for good reason. Of course, they are forever linked to the likes of Michael Jordan. Jordan had some amazing shoes during his time as a player, and to this day, his old silhouettes remain beloved.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
sneakernews.com
Orange And Blue Swooshes Come Playfully Painted On The Nike Air Max 90
While it remains a few years removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to dress in compelling tinctures and tooling while expanding the Beaverton brand’s roster of silhouettes aimed at the youth, such as this playfully painted double-Swoosh accent. Save the latter and its logo...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Leap High”
Designed entirely during the pandemic, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is one of the Swoosh’s newest creations. And following its introduction much earlier in the year, the silhouette has only seen very few releases. The catalog is due to expand in 2023, however, starting with the newly-revealed “Leap High” colorway.
NBC Miami
Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement' Shoe Finally Returns in 2023
Nike reimagines 2023’s Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement’ release with vintage look originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s been a long time, but sneaker aficionados are finally going to get the chance to grab a pair of the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” shoes next March.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 37 “Bordeaux” Revealed: Release Details
The Air Jordan 37 is already a huge hit. This year’s Michael Jordan signature is the Air Jordan 37. We are quickly approaching the 40th iteration of this shoe, and fans are excited about the future direction of the brand. For now, however, Jumpman has focused on silhouettes that honor the model from 30 years prior.
sneakernews.com
A Premium Rose Gold Finish Outfits This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Swooshes’ expansion of gender-inclusive styles has seen some of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes dress in tonal compositions exclusively for the female sneaker audience, such as this clad neutral women’s-exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low. Supporting varying shades of “Sail” across the entirety of its upper’s...
hypebeast.com
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
9 of the Top Sneakers of 2022
Top brands made sure there wasn’t a shortage of hot sneakers in 2022. Throughout the year, market leaders including Jordan Brand, On, New Balance and others delivered both in-line and collaborative sneakers that weren’t available long after arriving at retail. Although the most coveted looks were for the stylish casual wearer, there were also several interesting performance releases during 2022. Below, in no order, are nine of the top sneakers that released in 2022, as told by notable collectors. Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” “Storytelling was a major focal point for Jordan Brand this year and few stories were executed as well all-around...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney 100th Adidas Sneakers Now Available Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. We know some details about the celebration’s kick-off in Disneyland, and we are starting to see lots of Disney100...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
sneakernews.com
Patterns Cover Every Part Of This Women’s Nike Air Max 1
Having recently delivered an “Ugly Duckling” inspired nod to CO.JP, the Nike Air Max 1 certainly ended 2022 on quite the high note. And now that 2023 is officially underway, the Swoosh is beginning to reveal some of the year’s upcoming colorways, such as this newly-revealed, women’s exclusive.
sneakernews.com
“University Blue” Flair Animates This Clean Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Tuned Air pioneer recently emerged in a compelling white, light blue, and yellow color combination. Reminiscent of the model’s debut color palette, the newly-surfaced trio of...
Hypebae
Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Dives Into the Deep End of the Sea
Nike is furthering its commitment to thoughtful and sustainable designs as the Air Max Terrascape Plus is the latest addition to Terrascape family. The series includes the Air Max Plus, 90 and 97 models, introducing the new Plus iteration this coming year. The oceanic-inspired sneaker is comprised of a deep...
A New Nike SB Dunk ‘Heineken 2.0’ Is Reportedly Dropping in 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new version of a sought-after Nike SB Dunk is reportedly in the works. Sneaker leak social media @Jfgrails revealed on Instagram yesterday that a purported Nike SB Dunk “Heineken 2.0” colorway is expected to hit retail in 2023. According to the account, the specific Nike SB silhouette and the release details of the shoe are currently unknown. The Nike SB Dunk Low “Heineken” launched in 2003 and is one of the most coveted SB Dunk styles to ever release. The...
Comments / 0