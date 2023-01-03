Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently $400 off
Samsung's latest Galaxy devices are getting even more attractive thanks to recent price cuts and discounts available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and other models on sale.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14
Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
You can have the Samsung Galaxy S23 in any colour you like, except for white
All the colours for Samsung's best new phone have been revealed
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE might become a reality with a new Exynos chip, flagship camera
Alleged leaks point toward the Galaxy S22 FE releasing in 2023 with a new Exynos chip aimed at the competition.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
LG Gram Style just stole the show at CES 2023 with a color-shifting laptop
The LG Gram Style sports a disappearing touchpad and a color-shifting iridescent design.
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
OnePlus 11 arrives in China with a ‘black hole’-inspired camera bump
The OnePlus 11, the latest flagship smartphone from the Oppo sub-brand, has been announced for the Chinese market ahead of its global launch next month. Its feature set doesn’t hint at any major departures from OnePlus’ previous flagships, but the company has opted for a bold new circular design for the phone’s rear camera bump, which its press release says is “inspired by black holes.” Alongside it, OnePlus has announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
Samsung will reveal its secret sliding phone display this week
Folding phones are so 2022. Samsung's new display tech unfolds and then slides to become even bigger
The OnePlus 11 is out with fresh design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the best haptics on Android
This story is developing, we will be adding more information as we get it... The first phone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the year is out and it is none other than a handset in the OnePlus 11 series. The phone has already been previewed in various leaks and it is now getting announced in China, just in time before the local New Year celebrations, then will appear for the rest of the world a few weeks later.
TCL rolls the dice in Vegas: three budget-priced Android phones, a low-priced tablet, and AR glasses
Chinese phone manufacturer TCL didn't come all the way to Las Vegas to watch Santana in residency at Mandalay Bay. Today, the company announced additions to the TCL 40 series including the Android-powered TCL 40 R 5G, TCL 40 SE, and TCL 408. The TCL 40 R 5G is a budget handset priced at $219. Under the hood is the 7nm Dimensity 700 chipset from MediaTek.
Samsung showcases a 2,000-nit smartphone display at CES 2023
Samsung showed off a 2,000-nit AMOLED display at this year's CES, painting a brighter future (quite literally) for smartphone displays. The panel in question is the first OLED to receive the highest 2,000-nit luminance verification, the UDR (Ultra Dynamic Range) mark, from UL Solutions, a global safety science company. “The...
CES 2023 | HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and EliteBook x360 1040 G10 announced with new Raptor Lake P and U processors, a 120 Hz WQXGA screen, and a chassis made of recycled plastic
Last year's HP EliteBook 1040 G9 introduced the now-industry standard 16:10 screens. Its next revision, the EliteBook 1040 G10 and EliteBook x360 1040 G10 continue that legacy and throw a higher resolution panel in the mix. Fundamentally, however, the laptops are largely identical to their predecessors, save for a dash of new hardware here and there.
What to expect from Samsung in 2023
Whatever the year, Samsung continually wows us with some of the most innovative, interesting and downright wondrous tech around. Here’s what we expect from Samsung in 2023. Samsung had a stellar 2022. Its mobile devices once again led the way for Android, whether it was the Galaxy S22 range or the maturing of its foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4.
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G boosts screen resolution for an even cheaper price
CES has never been a major stage for launching Android flagships, but these days, it's more dire than ever. A decade ago, this event would see the likes of Motorola or Sony proudly showing off upcoming hardware, but in 2023, we're lucky if a single high-end device even shows up. While Samsung isn't ready to show the world the Galaxy S23 just yet, its mobile division has arrived at CES 2023 to showcase what will undoubtedly become one of the most popular phones of the year.
OnePlus 11 5G announced with Hasselblad imaging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power
Qualcomm power, Oppo 100W fast charging, Sony IMX890 camera tech, and Hasselblad Ambient Imaging combine in the mighty OnePlus 11 5G
Leaker foresees Galaxy S23 Ultra doom and tips Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra zoom camera changes
One of the best-known smartphone information leakers, Ice universe, has been offering his take on how the market may treat the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 range, with focus on the Galaxy S23 Ultra model. While not being a fan of the base Galaxy S23 device, the tipster has some praise for the S23 Ultra, especially in the camera department. It may seem like an S22 Ultra clone from the exterior, but he suggests that fans and potential buyers should focus on the many upgrades for the interior. However, saying this has not stopped the leaker from foreseeing the potential demise of the Galaxy S23 Ultra before it is even released.
