Charlotte, NC

silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers win mid-off against Miami

With no LeBron James or Lonnie Walker IV, most thought this would be the end of the Lakers’ two-game winning streak. Instead, the Lakers rallied without their superstar and beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, to win their third game in a row and stay undefeated in 2023. Sans their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Heat's Duncan Robinson out 1 month with torn finger ligament

Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson will undergo surgery Wednesday for his injured finger and will be out for a month, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Ultimately, you've got to make a decision," Robinson said about the surgery, according to Winderman. A second medical opinion revealed...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets

Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) out on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday night due to a finger sprain. His next chance to play will come against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

LeBron, Durant leading All-Star fan vote

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead the first update of fan voting ahead of the 2023 All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday. James is followed by reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry and MVP candidate Luka Doncic as the Western Conference's leading vote-getters. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Antetokounmpo has season-high 21 rebounds, Bucks top Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo, who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Commanders to start Howell vs. Cowboys, Heinicke to serve as backup

The Washington Commanders will start rookie quarterback Sam Howell in the Week 18 finale against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will serve as Howell's backup, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. The meeting with the...
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

LeBron credits 'optimal sleep,' eating right for staying elite at 38

LeBron James says sleep is playing a much bigger role in his career now than it did when he first entered the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar spoke about the importance of getting a good night's rest and eating well when asked Monday how his approach to games has changed from when he was 18 years old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Phoenix takes on Miami, seeks to end 4-game slide

Miami Heat (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-19, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Suns play Miami. The Suns have gone 14-5 at home. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 26.7 assists per...
PHOENIX, AZ

