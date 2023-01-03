Read full article on original website
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Bill Simmons Proposes Blockbuster Trade Which Sends Fred VanVleet And Gary Trent Jr. To Miami Heat
This proposed blockbuster trade nets the Miami Heat Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.
What we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ blowout home loss to Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets (10-29) continue their downward spiral into NBA oblivion.
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers win mid-off against Miami
With no LeBron James or Lonnie Walker IV, most thought this would be the end of the Lakers’ two-game winning streak. Instead, the Lakers rallied without their superstar and beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, to win their third game in a row and stay undefeated in 2023. Sans their...
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued for punching teenager during pickup basketball game
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is considered one of the future faces of the NBA. The former Murray State star
theScore
Heat's Duncan Robinson out 1 month with torn finger ligament
Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson will undergo surgery Wednesday for his injured finger and will be out for a month, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Ultimately, you've got to make a decision," Robinson said about the surgery, according to Winderman. A second medical opinion revealed...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets
Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) out on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday night due to a finger sprain. His next chance to play will come against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
theScore
LeBron, Durant leading All-Star fan vote
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead the first update of fan voting ahead of the 2023 All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday. James is followed by reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry and MVP candidate Luka Doncic as the Western Conference's leading vote-getters. In...
theScore
De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the...
theScore
Antetokounmpo has season-high 21 rebounds, Bucks top Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo, who...
Grizzlies in a groove heading to Orlando
The Memphis Grizzlies seek their fifth consecutive win and second in as many nights, playing the second leg of a
Byron Froese, Jonas Rondbjerg Sent Back Down to Henderson
The Vegas Golden Knights may be anticipating returns from injury.
theScore
Commanders to start Howell vs. Cowboys, Heinicke to serve as backup
The Washington Commanders will start rookie quarterback Sam Howell in the Week 18 finale against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will serve as Howell's backup, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. The meeting with the...
theScore
Harbaugh amid reported NFL interest: 'I think I will be coaching Michigan'
Jim Harbaugh doesn't plan to ditch Michigan amid recent rumors linking him to NFL head coaching vacancies. "Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year," Harbaugh told Queen City News' Will Kunkel and Connor Lomis. Reports in December suggested multiple NFL teams were...
theScore
LeBron credits 'optimal sleep,' eating right for staying elite at 38
LeBron James says sleep is playing a much bigger role in his career now than it did when he first entered the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar spoke about the importance of getting a good night's rest and eating well when asked Monday how his approach to games has changed from when he was 18 years old.
FOX Sports
Phoenix takes on Miami, seeks to end 4-game slide
Miami Heat (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-19, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Suns play Miami. The Suns have gone 14-5 at home. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 26.7 assists per...
