Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler to star together in upcoming Noah Baumbach-directed Netflix film

Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler are set to appear together in a new Netflix movie directed by Noah Baumbach, according to The New York Post .

The outlet reported that details on the forthcoming feature are limited, but the film is in the early stages of development.

It comes as part of 53-year-old Baumbach's years-long deal to exclusively make movies for the streaming platform , signed last January.

The news comes on the heels of lackluster achievements for Brad and Noah as their last two projects underperformed.

White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, quietly arrived on the streamer in late December and received mixed reviews.

Pitt's Babylon, co-starring Margot Robbie, saw disappointing numbers at the box office, with the three-hour film grossing just $5.5M domestically off a budget of $80M.

But Pitt did see some positivity this past summer with the favorable outcome of Bullet Train and The Lost City, which both saw him costar with Sandra Bullock.

In September, Pitt revealed he and Bullock came up with an idea for a film that never saw the light of day.

The Hollywood pair had another motion picture in mind in which they would play quibbling QVC sales people, who argue on-air amid their divorce.

The Fight Club star was asked to share his beauty secrets with British Vogue, but didn't wish to, and so the journalist asked how his regimen has changed over time without being 'too QVC.'

He said: 'I wouldn't know how to do that unless it was a comedy.'

Then Brad, 58, said: 'Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC's most successful salespeople, but we're getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we're taking it out on air as we sell things… That's as far as we got.'

Brad recently said he wishes to continue working with the Miss Congeniality actress.

He noted: 'Sandy is an old friend. She's a diehard person I could call for favors over the years and I have done many, many times and she's always there.

'Her timing was great, she was a great person to have in my ear in a situation like what which is actually kind of intimate. It just worked out really well and she had her film and I got to do a little bit of hers. I think we'll continue to do the same.'