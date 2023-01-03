Read full article on original website
Related
Best Under-Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Aging And More
Reverse or repair signs of aging around the sensitive eye area with these eye creams that made it onto our best of list — details
This Is The Best Scalp Serum Ingredient For Thicker, Fuller Hair, Experts Say
Thicker-looking, shinier hair doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. If you suspect your hair is thinning or you feel like your scalp is dry, irritated, and could be contributing to less-than-healthy looking hair, the solution isn’t always to just change your shampoo. Adding a daily serum into your routine and massaging your scalp to boost circulation is a smart idea — and knowing which ingredient can support your scalp for thicker, fuller hair is the key knowledge you need. Dr. HariKiran Cheruki, a dermatologist and the medical head of ClinicSpots, says this is the serum you need for gorgeous strands and a healthy scalp.
Marie Claire
Argan Oil for Hair: Hair Experts on the Benefits and Uses
Along with coconut oil and castor oil, argan oil was one of the first hair oils I discovered when I started expanding my haircare routine beyond basic shampoos and conditioners. And when I tried my first argan oil-infused product, I instantly fell in love with its smooth feel, powdery scent, and the way it made my curls feel lightweight and bouncy. What I didn't yet realize was that argan oil was protecting my hair from everyday damage—like heat and pollution—nor did I know that argan oil products vary in type, potency, and quality.
2 Hair Care Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Thinning
Are you unknowingly contributing to your own thinning hair dilemmas? Say it ain’t so! While genetics, aging, and stress can be among the biggest culprits responsible for thinning hair, you could be doing things on your very own at home that make the problem worse or could lead to future thinning. From styling errors to an incredibly common scalp issue you could be overlooking that can lead to damaged, thinning hair, these are two hair care mistakes that almost always lead to thinning.
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Okay, Wait: Can I Put Body Lotion on My Face? A Dermatologist Weighs In
Your forehead feels tight and the skin on your cheeks is flaking... but your favorite face cream is sitting on a counter miles away, and the bottle of Jergen's on your in-law's bathroom counter has never looked more appealing. You think to yourself, "Can I use body lotion on my face?" Although it sounds like a no-go, depending on your skin type and the body lotion at hand, the answer is often "yes."
The 4 Collagen-Boosting Products That Are Key for Aging Skin, According To A Dermatologist
Collagen and elastin are two components of the skin that keep it firm, fresh, and glowing. Unfortunately, our skin slowly begins to lose a bit of both as the years go on, which (in addition to factors like genetics and UV light exposure — can contribute to sagging skin, wrinkles, and fine lines. All of these changes are natural and there’s absolutely nothing wrong or shameful about the aging process. But if your skin goals include maintaining a complexion that appears as radiant as possible, adding collagen-boosting products to your routine is the way to go. These are the products that dermatologists say rank up there as among the best for promoting collagen and getting your glow on.
The 11 best shampoos for color-treated hair, according to hairstylists and experts
Shampoo for color-treated hair can revive damaged strands and maintain color intensity. We spoke to hair experts to get top rated recommendations.
Inside the isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia where 8 men were accused of raping more than a hundred women and girls, the horrific crime that inspired the film 'Women Talking'
The film "Women Talking," starring Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, is loosely based on the horrific crimes that occurred in the Manitoba Mennonite Colony.
These 4 Morning Habits Are Actually So Bad For Hair Loss, Experts Say
We tend to stress the importance of developing good nighttime habits for both our health and appearance. How many times have you heard how crucial it is to get a solid seven hours of sleep, take off all your makeup before bed, and apply retinol and moisturizer to keep your skin looking its healthy best? These are all great tips — but what you do in the morning counts, too!
lonelyplanet.com
3 major changes shaking up travel for Americans in 2023
Planning for a trip in 2023? We’re here to help you navigate the complex changes happening in the world of travel next year, from new biometric rules to new entry fees for travel to Europe. Once again, rules are changing for travelers in 2023, with new systems being put...
Women's Health
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
News Channel Nebraska
The world's most punctual airlines in 2022 were...
This week we've seen air passengers stranded in the Philippines after a power outage, flight delays in Florida and Denver, as well as the ongoing saga of Southwest Airlines' winter holiday meltdown. Welcome to 2023, where an airline actually being punctual is headline news. The airline in question is South...
News Channel Nebraska
Bed Bath and Beyond says it may not survive
Bed Bath & Beyond issued a grim message about its future Thursday, warning that a bankruptcy filing is a possible outcome for the company. There is "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue" because of its worsening financial situation, the home goods chain said in a regulatory filing Thursday.
News Channel Nebraska
UK car sales slump to 30-year low
New car registrations in the United Kingdom fell to 1.6 million last year, the lowest level since 1992, as a global chip shortage hammered sales in the first six months. The supply constraints saw many manufacturers prioritize the delivery of battery electric vehicles, which enjoyed record sales and overtook diesel cars for the first time in the UK market. Tesla's Model Y was the third-best seller overall, behind the Nissan Qashqai and Vauxhall Corsa.
News Channel Nebraska
Maker of OXO and Osprey is laying off 10% of staff
Helen of Troy, which owns OXO and Osprey among other consumer goods and beauty brands, is laying off 10% of its staff, in the face of sluggish demand and economic uncertainty. "The new structure will reduce the size of our global workforce with impact across all business segments, departments and shared services," said COO Noel Geoffroy during an analyst call Thursday. "We did not take this decision lightly."
Women's Health
11 best foundations for acne prone skin
It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that you’ll only ever need the best foundation for acne when you’re a teenager. But, according to recent reports, adult acne is on the rise with a 200% increase in cases over the past year. The most afflicted?...
Comments / 0