Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
K-StateSports
Massoud’s 3-pointer Lifts K-State Past No. 19/17 Baylor in Overtime
WACO, Texas – On a night when seniors Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson combined for 56 points, it was junior Ismael Massoud who proved to be the difference in overtime, as his 3-pointer with 32 seconds lifted Kansas State to a thrilling 97-95 win over No. 19/17 Baylor on Saturday night before 9,211 fans at Ferrell Center.
K-StateSports
Game Preview // K-State Visits 19/17 Baylor Saturday
KANSAS STATE (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) at 19/17 BAYLOR (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) Saturday, January 7, 2023 >> 5:01 p.m. CT >> Ferrell Center (10,284) >> Waco, Texas. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here) Ted Emrich (play-by-play) King McClure (analyst) Kevin Kremer (producer) RADIO. K-State Sports Network.
K-StateSports
K-State Announces Three Men's Basketball Sell Outs
MANHATTAN, Kan. - K-State Athletics officials announced Friday that the Tuesday, Jan. 17 game with Kansas, the Saturday, Jan. 21 game with Texas Tech and the Saturday, Feb. 4 matchup with Texas are sold out and tickets are only available through K-State's official secondary ticket partner, StubHub. Fans looking to...
Comments / 0