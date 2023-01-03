WACO, Texas – On a night when seniors Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson combined for 56 points, it was junior Ismael Massoud who proved to be the difference in overtime, as his 3-pointer with 32 seconds lifted Kansas State to a thrilling 97-95 win over No. 19/17 Baylor on Saturday night before 9,211 fans at Ferrell Center.

