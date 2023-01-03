Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Cedar Falls factory
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:07 pm, the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch received a report of an internal “active shooter” alarm at a Viking Pump facility at 711 W. Viking Road. Responders helped evacuate employees and a perimeter was established. Law enforcement conducted a primary...
iheart.com
Waterloo Police Make Arrest in New Year's Eve Shooting
(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo Police say a man is in custody after a shooting at a strip club on New Year's Eve. Police say 26 year-old Oshea Wright was identified as a suspect in the shooting and taken into custody on Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting at Flirts Gentlemen's Club resulted in two victims being hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say they recovered shell casings and a gun at the scene of the shooting.
1650thefan.com
Arrest Made in Waterloo Shooting
Waterloo Police made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Saturday morning. Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight– after multiple officers identified him on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, but are expected to recover. Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation. Wright has not been formally charged with the shooting at the club.
iheart.com
No One Hurt in Thursday Morning Cedar Rapids House Fire
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Fire Crews responded to reports of a house fire Thursday morning in the 6200 block of Hoover Trail Road SW. Firefighters say all residents and pets were able to get out of the home safely. Crews say there's significant damage to the inside of the home.
KCRG.com
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office has identified the human remains found on December 30, 2022 as missing Cedar Rapids employee Erik Spaw. Police said hunters found the body in the Cedar River near Bertram on Friday. Erik Spaw, an employee with the Cedar...
1650thefan.com
No Evidence of Active Shooter Found at Cedar Falls Plant
Law enforcement officials did not find an active shooter at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls after a call was triggered from an alarm company at the plant Wednesday afternoon. According to Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Craig Berte, employees were evacuated and no injuries and no shots fired were reported. The call came in around 2:07PM. Cedar Falls Police, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, UNI Police, and Iowa State Patrol were all on scene at the time. An investigation into what caused the alarm to be set off is underway.
KWQC
Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Eldridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say burglarized a gun shop. According to Eldridge police, around 4 a.m. Tuesday the Square Shooters gun store in Eldridge was broken into. Police said two men broke into the gun shop,...
KCRG.com
Friend remembers woman stabbed, killed at Cedar Rapids apartment
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of assaulting his mother
A Coralville man was taken into custody earlier this week after a fight with his parents turned physical. At around Midnight Wednesday, 37-year-old Patrick Smith of Timber Lane was reportedly yelling at his parents, when he allegedly shoved his mother, making her hit her head against the wall and fall to the floor. The victim told officers she was in pain after the incident.
iheart.com
State Medical Examiner Identifies Human Remains Found in Cedar River
(Linn County, IA) -- The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office is releasing the identity of the person whose remains were found in the Cedar River. The Medical Examiner's Office says the remains found near Bertram are those of former City of Cedar Rapids employee Erik Spaw. He was reported missing on May 7th of this year. Spaw's truck was found underwater in the Cedar River.
iheart.com
Vacant Residence Destroyed in Dubuque County Fire
(Dubuque County, IA) -- Investigators in Dubuque County say vacant residence is destroyed after a fire Tuesday. Multiple agencies responded to reports of the fire at 20138 Four By Four Lane. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported. The fire is estimated to have caused $25,000 in damage.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DRAKE HULL, 29, 5’9”, 180 pounds, sandy hair, brown eyes. Scott County warrant for parole violation/indecent exposure....
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged after reported continual violation of no-contact order
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after a reported weeks-long harassment of the person who has a no-contact order against him. Police say 53-year-old Rovon Heller of Alder Drive has been texting and showing up at the victim’s home in spite of the active no-contact order. The victim claims Heller’s behavior has been going on for several weeks, and a police officer was on scene when he texted the victim Sunday night. Other deputies who responded to the victim’s past complaints have also witnessed texts coming in while they were at the victim’s residence.
kwayradio.com
Boy Arrested for Smash & Grab Robbery
A male juvenile was arrested after allegedly participating in a smash and grab robbery at a convenience store in Waterloo early Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police believe three people took part in breaking the glass front door at 3 Star Mart on Jefferson Street at around 2:50am. At least $1,500 worth of vape and tobacco products was taken from the store. The one suspect that was caught was found about a block away from the store with a hammer and the stolen goods. He has been charged with second degree Theft, third degree Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. 3 Star Mart did reopen later that morning with sheet rock replacing the broken glass.
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly assaulting mother of his child
A North Liberty man who allegedly assaulted the mother of their shared child has been taken into custody. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4am on New Year’s Day at 26-year-old Terry Green’s West Penn Street residence. According to police, he slapped the woman across the face twice, dragged her down the stairs and throughout the house by her hair, and punched her repeatedly on the leg. Green also allegedly told the woman that he hated her and that she was lucky he didn’t re-arrange her face like he wanted to.
KIMT
Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Man Takes His Own Life After Traffic Stop Near Farley, IA on Monday
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sherriff's Department, a man took his own life after being stopped by police around 11:30 p m Monday, January 2nd. The release states the Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle near Highway 20 and Sullivan Rd just before 11:30 pm . They were assisted on the stop by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Dragging a Man With His Vehicle
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 65 days in jail and two years of probation after he allegedly dragged another man with a vehicle. 33 year old Jamir Jordan was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault causing injury and child endangerment. A report says that Jordan went to Super 20 Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque on September 26th to talk to his ex-girlfriend. Jordan was in his vehicle and holding his ex-girlfriend’s son when he and the woman started arguing. The woman’s father arrived and attempted to get the child from Jordan. As the man reached the door and attempted to open it to retrieve the boy, Jordan accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging the man down the road for about 50 yards, causing an injury to the man’s leg.
KCJJ
Suspect in attempted murder of Cedar Rapids officers wants change of venue
A Cedar Rapids man involved in an exchange of gunfire with Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. Just before 4 am July 30th, officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson of Cedar Rapids reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and officers Matthew Jenatscheck and Blair Klostermann.
Comments / 0