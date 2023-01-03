A male juvenile was arrested after allegedly participating in a smash and grab robbery at a convenience store in Waterloo early Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police believe three people took part in breaking the glass front door at 3 Star Mart on Jefferson Street at around 2:50am. At least $1,500 worth of vape and tobacco products was taken from the store. The one suspect that was caught was found about a block away from the store with a hammer and the stolen goods. He has been charged with second degree Theft, third degree Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. 3 Star Mart did reopen later that morning with sheet rock replacing the broken glass.

