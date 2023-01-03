Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson shows, attractions celebrate the arrival of 2023. On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31, several of Branson’s theaters invited folks to join the…
Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100
Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
bransontrilakesnews.com
A trio of Branson High School artists earned honors during a recent regional art exhibition.
bransontrilakesnews.com
New passage found in Branson West cave system
Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
ksgf.com
Springfield Movie Theater Closing Its Doors
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Regal College Station movie theater is closing. Its last day of operation is Thursday, January 5. The location made the announcement on its Facebook page, although it did not mention why it is closing. The theater in downtown Springfield is owned by Cineworld, based...
bransontrilakesnews.com
John Garnes Meyers & Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers
John Garnes Meyers, 88, and Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers, also 88, of Branson, both passed away within hours of each other on December 18, 2022. Garnes Meyers was born September 7, 1934 in Midland, LA to Jessie and Della Meyers. Lou was born on August 18, 1934 in Gueydan, LA to Otis and Oscalie Primeaux. Garnes and Lou married on January 20, 1951 in Acadia Parish, LA; they were so close to celebrating their 72nd wedding.
Mercy Springfield welcomes 2023’s 1st babies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital welcomed its first 2023 baby just 32 minutes after midnight on January 1st. Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys was born at 12:32 am weighing 9 pounds and 10 oz. He is his parents’ first child and the first grandchild of both of his sets of grandparents. He was […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson-Hollister Rotary gives grants to local charities
Five local charities will be jumping into 2023 with a financial bump thanks to the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club. The club awarded five grants to local charities during their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with funds raised during their October Flavor of the Ozarks event. Rotarians raised over $25,000 from the event.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Earl Junior Harris
Earl Junior Harris, 59, passed away December 26, 2022, in Branson, Missouri. Earl entered this life July 4, 1963, the son of Burden and Marion (Price) Harris in Galena, Missouri. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marion Louise...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson art students honored at exhibition
A trio of Branson High School artists earned honors during a recent regional art exhibition. Veronica Parks, Clara Dean and McKenzie Stafford won awards at the 7th Annual Best of the Midwest High School Competitive Art Exhibition, held at Drury University in Springfield during the last two weeks of November.
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Ozarks First.com
Stay Healthy this New Year with Ruby Jeans at Price Cutter
Time for a healthy start to 2023! Take a look at these healthy juice options at Ruby Jean’s Juicery at Price Cutter on East Battlefield.
29 Lakeland Terrier dogs rescued in southern Missouri
The Humane Society of Missouri's Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights will examine more than two dozen dogs after they were rescued Wednesday.
Groups rallying to support closed Ozark businesses after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. – Business owners on the Ozark Square are feeling the impact of the partial building collapse just before the New Year. “They said it could be next week or it could be a little bit depending on how everything goes.” Tish Wade, owner of Heart of Grace Boutique said. “I’ve got over 30 […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Broken water pipe damages Branson RecPlex
The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community. Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night. “We experienced...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
933kwto.com
Whataburger Opens Today in Ozark
Whataburger in Ozark opens today at 11 AM, and is expected to cause major traffic delays. The location, located off of Business 65, across from Lowes, is starting out as drive-thru only, and you will only be able to enter the lot by turning right from Marler Lane. Two Springfield...
KYTV
On Your Side: What to buy in January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are deals to be had this month. On Your Side is watching your wallet. Here’s what to buy and save money. If you do your taxes, buy your tax software now. Even though the April deadline seems far away, it will be here before you know it. There are early bird deals. Or set aside money now if you plan to hire a pro.
KTLO
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
