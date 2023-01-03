Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
Valley Breeze
Roberta K. Charland – Cumberland
Roberta K. Charland, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with family around her. She was the wife of the late James P. Charland Sr. Born in Wrentham, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Freeman F. and Marjorie L....
Valley Breeze
Roger R. Jarret – Cumberland
Roger R. Jarret, 80, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, surrounded by his family in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Gendreau) Jarret. They have been married for the past 58 years.
Valley Breeze
Easton exhibits artists portraits at statehouse gallery
PROVIDENCE – Robert Easton, a Pawtucket photographer who has taken a series of portraits of Rhode Island artists in their studios, has 32 portraits on display in the lower level gallery of the Rhode Island Statehouse during January and February. The exhibit will be open on Jan. 2 during...
Valley Breeze
Lorraine Laliberte – North Smithfield
Lorraine Laliberte, 92, of North Smithfield, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Woonsocket Health & Rehab Center. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Bernadette (Laporte) Vanasse.
Valley Breeze
Adrianne Theresa Yozura – Woonsocket
Adrianne Theresa (L’Etoile) Yozura, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center. Adrianne “Ann”, 78, was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket, R.I. She is survived and forever loved by her husband, David; her children, Renee and Rodney Yozura and Rodney's wife, Mary, Ronda Lombardo, and Roslyn Yozura; her sisters; Mary LaChapelle and her husband, Laurent, Theresa Laplume, and Margaret Lanoue and her husband Frank; her grandchildren; her great-grandson; and her many nieces and nephews.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior group hosting trip to Foxwoods
WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m., in the St. Joseph Church Hall, 1200 Mendon Rd. The group is hosting a bus trip to Foxwoods Casino on Friday, Jan. 27. For more information, contact Fran Robidoux at 401-356-1493 as soon as possible.
Valley Breeze
PAWS to Read Monday
SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host PAWS to Read on Monday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. Children in grades K and up may register for a 15-minute session with a therapy dog. Call 401-949-3630.
Valley Breeze
Valley Talks will begin Sunday
WOONSOCKET – Valley Talks, a series of biweekly historical lectures by the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, will begin Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. The series will kick off with Worldly Rhode Island, a talk by Rhode Island...
Valley Breeze
DiModica: Thank you Cumberland
Thank You for electing me to School Committee since 2012. My goal when elected was do no harm to the children in votes that I would have to make. I can say that all the School Committee members I’ve worked with have put aside any differences and done the same.
Turnto10.com
Warwick Mayor Picozzi discusses what's next for the city during inauguration
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Frank Picozzi officially took the oath Tuesday to serve the people of Warwick as mayor once again. "It's a big honor. It was never a goal of mine to be mayor. I thought things needed to be done differently, people asked me to step up and I did," Picozzi said Tuesday.
Valley Breeze
Paint with Bots at Cumberland Library Jan. 14
CUMBERLAND – Children ages 7-10 are invited to Bristlebot Painting at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Participants will build a small robot out of a toothbrush and electronics. That bot will then act as the tool to create an abstract painting.
Valley Breeze
Stadium to host tour Saturday
WOONSOCKET – Join Armand Desmarais, president of the Stadium Foundation Board of Directors, on a full tour of the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory, 28 Monument Square, on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. See behind the scenes workspaces not open to the public and get a...
Valley Breeze
Grebien disheartened but still hopeful on Memorial Hospital redevelopment
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien says he’s disheartened that the vision for re-imagining the former Memorial Hospital property as housing for veterans has fallen through, but hopeful that a new developer will take the project to completion. Grebien said he hopes the new developer’s plan is in line...
eastgreenwichnews.com
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes
Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
GoLocalProv
Smiley’s Appointment of “Prep School Dad” to School Board Comes Under Fire
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced his appointments to the Providence School Board this week. Among his appointment is businessman George Matouk — the CEO of John Matouk & Company — a Fall River-based manufacturing company. He took over the helm of the company from his father. Matouk is...
Woonsocket clears homeless encampment from city property
The City of Woonsocket removed a homeless encampment from city property on Wednesday.
Valley Breeze
There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
Swansea man injured in motorcycle crash
A Swansea man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Middleboro over the weekend, according to authorities.
Valley Breeze
Owners of Knock on Wood Furniture plan new store in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Knock on Wood Furniture, a mainstay in Lincoln for many years before a Dec. 1 fire destroyed it, is set to reopen in Smithfield. Owner Mike Gordon told The Breeze immediately after the fire that the company would continue to fill orders and planned to rebuild as soon as possible.
Comments / 0