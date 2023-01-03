ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight tasty Aldi finds to kick start your healthy January diet and they’re all less than $10

By Suzanne Blake
 2 days ago
EATING healthy during the new year doesn’t mean you have to splurge on your weekly grocery bill.

After all of the holiday madness, cookies and appetizers, many Americans are eager to return to a healthy lifestyle.

Aldi offers many healthy foods at low prices for those revamping their diets this January Credit: Getty

Bargain retailers like Aldi offer a variety of health-conscious foods that don’t hurt your wallet, and they’re the perfect addition to any New Year's diet.

These are the new items Aldi is adding this month that will help you achieve your goals, and each one is priced at less than $10.

1. VEGETABLE POTSTICKERS

Eating healthy doesn’t mean you have to ditch frozen foods behind.

Aldi’s Earth Grown vegetable potstickers are an easy addition to any kitchen, and all you need to do is heat and eat them.

They’re perfect as an appetizer, or you can add them to a stir fry or soup dish.

Each six-piece serving is roughly only 200 calories, offering plenty of vegetables in its cabbage, onion, and mushroom fillings.

2. PIZZA

Those with a gluten-free diet do not need to despair because pizza is now within their reach at Aldi.

The Banza four-cheese chickpea crust pizza embraces the chickpeas and offers customers 17 grams of protein.

You can add vegetable toppings to the four cheese bases for a healthier pizza option, and it will only cost you $8.99.

3. SMOOTHIE BLENDS

Nothing says "New Year, new me" like upping your smoothie game.

Aldi’s Season’s Choice smoothie blends are ready-to-blend and offer plenty of variety for shoppers.

Choose between the Orange Splash, which has oranges, bananas, papayas, sweet potatoes, and pineapple, or the Berry Bliss, which includes blueberries and bananas.

Each mix is priced at just $6.99.

4. CAULIFLOWER RICE

Low-carb options are all the rage this year, which makes Aldi’s Earthly Grains cauliflower rice a good option to stock up on when you’re in stores.

Each packet of rice can be heated up in 90 seconds, and they only cost $2.49.

5. CHICKEN SAUSAGE

You can add a healthy protein to any meal by picking up Aldi’s Simply Nature organic chicken sausage.

Whether paired with some veggies or thrown into pasta or soup, the chicken sausages are a good deal at $4.99.

They will be available beginning January 11.

6. BUTTER

Butter is an important cooking staple, but not all of the options are created equal.

The 4th & Heart ghee clarified butter is a special kind of butter usually seen in South Asian food.

The 4th & Heart ghee also has special flavors like Himalayan pink salt and garlic, priced at $9.99.

7. CHOCOLATE-COVERED BEANS

These dark chocolate-covered espresso beans will elevate your next homemade espresso martini or make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

They are also just a great snack to munch on next time you need a little pep in your step.

Priced at $3.49, this is a relatively healthy alternative to merge your love for sweets and coffee.

8. JUICE DEAL

Nature’s Nectar sparkling pomegranate juice has zero added sugar and costs just $3.89.

The juice will be available starting January 18 and makes the perfect mixer or meal pairing.

OTHER WAYS TO SAVE

While Aldi may be cheaper than most retailers, there are other ways to save even more at the store.

First, shop the Aldi brands.

These include some of these healthy items from brands Earth Grown and Simply Nature, which both tend to be better for your health and more cost-friendly.

The brand offers tons of products that the name brands do but for much cheaper.

Another way to save at the store is to check the Aldi Finds aisle.

The section is similar to the clearance section in many stores.

The grocery chain has rotating merchandise that includes limited-time, specialty products.

Items range from seasonal foods to gardening essentials and sometimes pet accessories.

Most of the products can be found online and last for a week at a time.

A family of two shared the shopping list that got them a full week of groceries for just $45 at Aldi.

Plus, here are the top three Aldi finds for those who are always on the go.

