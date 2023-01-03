Apple reveals how to delete annoying ‘built-in apps’ that you never use for a satisfying Home Screen

APPLE has revealed how to delete included apps in order to tailor your home screen to exactly how you like it.

Built-in apps take up screen space and attention - this trick will help you get the best out of your smartphone without them.

All iPhones come with a home screen full of pre-programmed apps.

Here's how you can clear your screen by getting rid of these apps.

CLEANING HOUSE

Devices with an iOS 10 or newer operating system can effortlessly swipe away the apps they don't want to see on their home screen.

The following works for iPhones, iPads, iPod touches, and Apple Watches, according to Apple.

First, touch and hold the app that you desire to rid yourself of until it begins to shake.

If it does not begin to wiggle, you may be pressing too hard, the site said.

An "X" in the corner of the app will appear, and you'll want to tap it. Pretty typical iPhone fare so far.

Next, tap "Remove" when the option pops up on your screen.

If you're using your iPhone in tandem with an Apple Watch, removing an app from the iPhone will automatically do as much to your watch's home screen as well.

Also, keep in mind that all of the built-in apps take up 200MB of memory, so deleting apps does not give you more storage on your device.

RESTORATION

If you decide that you miss the app you so desperately wished to be rid of, there's a way to undo the deletion.

You'll need to go into the app store.

Search this particular app by name, and be specific so you don't download a bad imitation.

There will be a cloud icon with a down arrow, the iCloud imagery that represents that this app was previously on your phone or still exists in your cloud.

Once the app restores, go ahead and open it after you see it reappear on the home screen.

EFFECTS

There are certain ripple effects that come with deleting apps from your home screen.

As mentioned above, removing an app from your iPhone home screen bumps it from your Apple Watch home.

Taking the Podcasts app from your home screen disables the feature to use Podcasts via Apple Carplay.

Nixing the Music app can bring some audio troubles with Apple and third-party apps, while removing Stocks and Weather will take them out of your Notifications and Glances.

Taking off the Calculator App will ensure it doesn't show in the Control Center.

PICKING APPS

Apps that you can remove from your Home screen, according to Apple, include: Calculator, iCloud Drive, Reminders, Calendar, iTunes Store, Stocks, Compass, Mail, Tips, Contacts, Maps, Videos, TV, FaceTime, Music, Voice Memos, Find My Friends, News, Watch app, Home, Notes, Weather, iBooks, Podcasts.