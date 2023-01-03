ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

The Timing of Meghan Markle’s Reported Tell-All Book Could Hint at an Entry Into Politics

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiVFp_0k25ezol00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare , just a week away, speculation about Meghan Markle ’s own tell-all book is also sparking interest . In 2021, the dynamic duo signed what is believed to be a four-book deal with their publisher, Penguin Random House, so the royal exit from the Duchess of Sussex’s point of view is always a possibility.

What also makes a publication fascinating from her perspective is that there are always rumors swirling that Meghan has an interest in running for a political office someday. A Hollywood agent told the Mail on Sunday , “If she’s harboring political ambitions, it would make even more sense” because it’s a strategy often employed by public figures like Donald Trump and Barack Obama before they set their eyes on the White House. President of the United States might sound a bit ambitious right now, but Meghan might look for a way to marry her philanthropic interests with a political job once her children are a bit older.

As a royal, she had to avoid the political talk at all costs, but Meghan has slowly waded into the waters with her parental leave advocacy work , where she even made cold calls to U.S. Senators. She and Harry have also encouraged their followers to register to vote and use their voice at the ballot box, so this territory isn’t unfamiliar to her. However, we have yet to hear from her lips that politics is something she is truly interested in as a future career path.

Buy: Spare $22.40

For now, it’s safe to assume that she might one day share her “equally compelling” story of “marrying a prince” as well as her thoughts on exiting royal life. While the focus is on Harry’s side to the story and how he views that family feud right now, it’s important to remember that Meghan’s memoir is nothing but speculation — for now.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sf4i7_0k25ezol00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 47

Lisa Galdarisi
2d ago

Would be a huge waste of time and money if you couldn't survive the RF believe me when I say you will never make your way in politics.. NO CRY BABIES ALLOWED and you are the number one cry baby stay at home and care for your mother and family because it's all you have now the 5 of you THE END

Reply(2)
51
MyKidsMom94
2d ago

She is doomed to failure if she runs for political office.First and foremost, you have to be likable and bring something to the table for people to want to vote for you. If the majority of people don’t like you, you lose. Pretty simple.

Reply(1)
39
Melanie Greeno
2d ago

she needed mental help and contemplated suicide bcuz she couldn't handle royal life but the American people can't stand her and she cries and whines now just watching her own interviews. what does she think she's going to endure going into politics???!!!!!

Reply(1)
39
Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
StyleCaster

Prince Harry’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He & Meghan Made For Their Netflix Doc—It’s in the 9 Figures

For years, royal followers have been fascinated with Prince Harry’s net worth. The fascination grew even more after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family to move from London to North America in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
RadarOnline

'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
blavity.com

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
SheKnows

SheKnows

91K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy