Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Walker Joseph Schofield – Cache Valley Daily
June 2, 1943 – January 6, 2023 (age 79) Walker Joseph Schofield was born at Westerly, Rhode Island on June 2nd, 1943, to John Henry “Harry” and Anza Francelia (Rockwell) Schofield; and died at home in Smithfield, UT, January 6th, 2023, due to effects of Lewy-body dementia and complications of pancreatitis; he was 79. Walker graduated from Burrillville High School in Rhode Island and entered the US Army Transportation Corps where he was later sent to Germany during the Vietnam conflict and accepted an overseas discharge. He worked within the transportation and warehouse sector for more than 30 years with several different companies both internationally and in the United States, retiring from the Colton Central Bishop’s Storehouse in California for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
kvnutalk
Durand “Randy” Mack Hansen – Cache Valley Daily
Durand “Randy” Mack Hansen, 76, of Elwood, Utah, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023 in Brigham City, Utah surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with cancer in early summer, and his family is grateful for the time they had with him and the memories they were able to make in the months and weeks leading up to his death.
kvnutalk
Museum exhibit highlights living off the land in Depression-era Utah – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY — In their current exhibit, “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WWII, 1936-1942,” the Brigham City Museum of Art and History highlights images of Utah from a bygone era. Tasked with capturing the landscape and people...
kvnutalk
James Madison Patterson – Cache Valley Daily
August 2, 1924 – January 4, 2023 (age 98) James Madison Patterson was born Aug. 2, 1924, in Stockton, Calif., to James Madison Patterson, Sr. and Frances Abigail (Abby) Frost. Jim lived on a ranch on an island in the San Joaquin River Delta in the heart of the...
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Green Canyon Wolves vs Judge Memorial Bulldogs boys basketball
The Green Canyon Wolves vs Judge Memorial Bulldogs broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Cade Forrest and Terrell Baldwin. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which...
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Summit Academy Bears boys basketball
The Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Summit Academy Bears broadcast is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and “The Coach” John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here.
kvnutalk
Who are the players who have their jerseys retired by Utah State? – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Utah State announced last week it will retire the jersey of its all-time leading scorer, Jaycee Carroll, on Feb. 18 during the halftime break of the Aggie game against Nevada. The former guard, who scored 2,522 points in his four years in Logan, announced his retirement from basketball in June following a 13-year professional career in Europe, mostly spent with the Spanish club Real Madrid.
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Sky View Bobcats vs Bonneville Lakers boys basketball
The Sky View Bobcats vs Bonneville Lakers broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from “Hurricane” John Newbold and Ryan Grunig. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 The FAN and streamed online here. To...
kvnutalk
Ice-cold Aggies blown out by hot-shooting Broncos – Cache Valley Daily
BOISE – Utah State got its first real taste of just how tough the Mountain West Conference is this year, especially in road games, falling in Boise to the Broncos by 23 points, 82-59 – the worst loss in the Ryan Odom era at USU. From the very...
Comments / 0