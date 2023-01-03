June 2, 1943 – January 6, 2023 (age 79) Walker Joseph Schofield was born at Westerly, Rhode Island on June 2nd, 1943, to John Henry “Harry” and Anza Francelia (Rockwell) Schofield; and died at home in Smithfield, UT, January 6th, 2023, due to effects of Lewy-body dementia and complications of pancreatitis; he was 79. Walker graduated from Burrillville High School in Rhode Island and entered the US Army Transportation Corps where he was later sent to Germany during the Vietnam conflict and accepted an overseas discharge. He worked within the transportation and warehouse sector for more than 30 years with several different companies both internationally and in the United States, retiring from the Colton Central Bishop’s Storehouse in California for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

