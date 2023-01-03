ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Joseph Schofield – Cache Valley Daily

June 2, 1943 – January 6, 2023 (age 79) Walker Joseph Schofield was born at Westerly, Rhode Island on June 2nd, 1943, to John Henry “Harry” and Anza Francelia (Rockwell) Schofield; and died at home in Smithfield, UT, January 6th, 2023, due to effects of Lewy-body dementia and complications of pancreatitis; he was 79. Walker graduated from Burrillville High School in Rhode Island and entered the US Army Transportation Corps where he was later sent to Germany during the Vietnam conflict and accepted an overseas discharge. He worked within the transportation and warehouse sector for more than 30 years with several different companies both internationally and in the United States, retiring from the Colton Central Bishop’s Storehouse in California for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Durand “Randy” Mack Hansen – Cache Valley Daily

Durand “Randy” Mack Hansen, 76, of Elwood, Utah, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023 in Brigham City, Utah surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with cancer in early summer, and his family is grateful for the time they had with him and the memories they were able to make in the months and weeks leading up to his death.
James Madison Patterson – Cache Valley Daily

August 2, 1924 – January 4, 2023 (age 98) James Madison Patterson was born Aug. 2, 1924, in Stockton, Calif., to James Madison Patterson, Sr. and Frances Abigail (Abby) Frost. Jim lived on a ranch on an island in the San Joaquin River Delta in the heart of the...
Who are the players who have their jerseys retired by Utah State? – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Utah State announced last week it will retire the jersey of its all-time leading scorer, Jaycee Carroll, on Feb. 18 during the halftime break of the Aggie game against Nevada. The former guard, who scored 2,522 points in his four years in Logan, announced his retirement from basketball in June following a 13-year professional career in Europe, mostly spent with the Spanish club Real Madrid.
