FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
Kenosha officer-involved shooting: Suspect, officers identified
One of the three victims who were injured during an officer-involved shooting situation in Kenosha on Dec. 19 remains hospitalized, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.
Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown
Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Police Are Searching For These Wanted Suspects in Boone County
The following 4 subjects are wanted as of January 4, 2023:. Offense: FTA – Poss With Intent to Deliver (Meth) Bond: NO BOND.
rockfordscanner.com
Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle
Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru...
Man charged after drug deal ends in shooting; 1 dead, 1 on life support
A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to a drug deal that ended in a fatal shooting.
wearegreenbay.com
Intoxicated Wisconsin man allegedly points gun at people & fires round into ceiling, two arrested
CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.
Elderly man struck by driver while crossing street in Waukesha
An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver while crossing the street in Waukesha on Wednesday.
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in rural Dane County homicide
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday for a man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County last year. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Online court records show he stood mute during an arraignment hearing and his bail was continued. RELATED: $850K...
18-year-old woman killed in Whitefish Bay, no arrest made yet
Neighbors identified the victim, telling us she lived in these area apartments near Estabrook Park at Hampton and Anita Avenue.
rockfordscanner.com
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mobile home park incident; police seek alleged batterer
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a person who they say intentionally battered and pointed a firearm at another person at a mobile home park on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park near 6th and Plainfield around 8 a.m....
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
CBS 58
Elkhorn police investigating attempted child enticement
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Elkhorn police are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted child enticement. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, on East Market Street in the area of Chelsea Drive. According to police, two girls, ages 6 and 7, were riding their...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
radioplusinfo.com
1-3-23 shooting at racine bar leaves two dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
wearegreenbay.com
14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet...
wlip.com
Investigation Into Woman’s Death By Exposure Continues
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into the death of an 89 year old woman outside of an assisted care facility. The woman was discovered on December 19th at 7:45 AM outside of Parkside Manor on 67th Street. Kenosha Police said in a statement that the woman died of weather...
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
