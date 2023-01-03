ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Van Ameringen Foundation invites LOIs for mental health programs

Established in 1950, the Van Ameringen Foundation funds innovative and practical programs for early intervention, advocacy, and increased accessibility of mental health services for people and communities with limited financial means and opportunities. To that end, the foundation provides general support and project-specific grants in two categories:. Direct Service Grants:...
