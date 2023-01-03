ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 9

Mr. Caliloonatic
2d ago

If it came fromm Biden it must be a horrible choice. Biden worst president EVER including Harris and his administration 😑

Reply
9
Jada's Bald Spot
1d ago

The living conditions in India are often better than they are in LA where this piece of crap served as mayor for too long. He left the city in far worse condition than when he started but of course he keeps getting to fail up. Now federal taxpayer will owe him a huge pension along with his LA and CA pensions. They just get to keep collecting more taxpayer money while Americans can't afford to heat their homes. Of course Biden would take care of his swampy friends.

Reply
3
Beatrice Miele
2d ago

OH NO ! Another Biden Blunder, like his huge mistake of choosing Kamala Harris..And " mayor Pete" ..a smart guy but totally unfit for the job Biden gave him

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tom Handy

President Biden's Solution to Migrants Entering the Country is an Old Strategy

Over 2 million migrants have crossed the United States-Mexican border. Southern states such as Texas under Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bussed thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. They were overwhelmed by the number of migrants entering their states.
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll

A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
The Atlantic

Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump

“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy