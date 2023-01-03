Read full article on original website
Mr. Caliloonatic
2d ago
If it came fromm Biden it must be a horrible choice. Biden worst president EVER including Harris and his administration 😑
Jada's Bald Spot
1d ago
The living conditions in India are often better than they are in LA where this piece of crap served as mayor for too long. He left the city in far worse condition than when he started but of course he keeps getting to fail up. Now federal taxpayer will owe him a huge pension along with his LA and CA pensions. They just get to keep collecting more taxpayer money while Americans can't afford to heat their homes. Of course Biden would take care of his swampy friends.
Beatrice Miele
2d ago
OH NO ! Another Biden Blunder, like his huge mistake of choosing Kamala Harris..And " mayor Pete" ..a smart guy but totally unfit for the job Biden gave him
