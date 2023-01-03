Read full article on original website
Have you been noticing an abundance of white gold in your social media feeds lately?. It appears that demand for white metals is picking up, with styles like silver statement pieces gaining ground, but dainty, curation-worthy styles—the ones we’ve been piling on in yellow gold—are cropping up too. If this doesn’t sound like something you’ve noticed, take a look at the high-profile figures you may follow on Instagram. We’re not by any means talking “so long gold, hello silver,” but there certainly seems to be a healthy dose of white metals on display in contrast to the gold rush that’s been dominating the last several years.
The Edge Retail Academy has promoted Becka Johnson Kibby (pictured) to vice president. In her new role, she will oversee the jewelry business consulting firm’s sales, consulting, and data operations. She will continue to be the company’s point person on sales and services to retailers, as well as manage its team of employees and oversee all its sales and consulting services.
