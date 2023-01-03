Have you been noticing an abundance of white gold in your social media feeds lately?. It appears that demand for white metals is picking up, with styles like silver statement pieces gaining ground, but dainty, curation-worthy styles—the ones we’ve been piling on in yellow gold—are cropping up too. If this doesn’t sound like something you’ve noticed, take a look at the high-profile figures you may follow on Instagram. We’re not by any means talking “so long gold, hello silver,” but there certainly seems to be a healthy dose of white metals on display in contrast to the gold rush that’s been dominating the last several years.

