Read full article on original website
Related
Toddler self feeding: How to get a toddler to eat
Toddlers can be picky eaters and getting them to feed themselves can be an additional challenge that can leave you wondering how to get a toddler to eat. Teaching a toddler self-feeding is a great way to help them develop their independence and self-esteem.
Consumer Reports Warns Pregnant People & Kids About Lead In Dark Chocolate
Chocolate has been a long-standing comfort food for generations. Delicious and sweet, there is just something about chocolate that makes it a classic dessert favorite. More recently, dark chocolate has been rising in popularity due to its health benefits. But wait, there’s bad news. Consumer Reports just released their...
nepm.org
Toddlers stop napping when their brains are ready
It can be really frustrating for parents and preschool teachers when toddlers stop napping. But whether toddlers willingly settle down for a midday slumber or won't is most likely connected to brain development in the hippocampus, according to a new study lead by Rebecca Spencer, University of Massachusetts Amherst professor of psychological and brain sciences. She collaborated with Tracy Riggins, a University of Maryland child psychologist specializing in memory development.
Parents Furious After Daughter Reveals to Sibling They Had Him to 'Replace' Sick Child
Photo byPhoto by Clayton Cardinalli on UnsplashonUnsplash. Life can get very busy very quickly when you have more than two children in a household. This chaotic lifestyle gets even worse when one of those children is diagnosed with a terrible disease.
Mom’s Poo-Poo Fairy Hack Might be the Answer to Everyone’s Potty Training Problems
Listen, game recognize game!
Mother speaks out after son dies from fentanyl poisoning
(WETM) – Around this time of year, most parents are wrapping up their Christmas shopping or coordinating holiday travel plans, but for Tammy Plakstis, things look a little different. December 15th, 2022, marks two years since her son died from fentanyl poisoning. The night before this nightmare began, her and her son, Dylan, shared quality […]
Woman Leaves Out Fake Pregnancy Test to Catch Snooping Mother-in-Law
Many people find it difficult to deal with their in-laws, so living with them is an even greater challenge. One woman, U/Milathrowaway37, shared a story to detail how things are going since her mother-in-law moved in with her and her husband.
Passenger Telling Mom to Control Toddler on Flight Dragged: 'Shut Them Up'
A man has been slammed for shouting expletives at a pregnant mom and her child. One Mumsnet user wrote, "You should have accidentally spilled a drink on him."
How To Spot The Warning Signs Of Developmental Delays In Your Child
It’s natural as a parent to worry, especially when your child is young and so much about them remains a mystery to you. You know there are developmental milestones they’re supposed to meet — you’ve read all the books, you went to the classes, and you’ve heard about it from your mom friends. And although you know that, more likely than not, your child’s development is on track, it’s easy to convince yourself something’s wrong. So, with the constant internal battle between your logical brain and your worried mom brain, how do you know if your baby really does have developmental delays? What should you do if you suspect as much?
I Learned About My Married Daughter's Boyfriend Over Christmas Dinner
Welcome to Ask A MWLTF (yes, that’s Mother Who Likes to F*ck), a new, monthly anonymous advice column from Scary Mommy. Here we’ll dissect all your burning questions about motherhood, sex, romance, intimacy, and friendship, with the help of our columnist, Penelope, a writer and mental health practitioner in training. She’ll dish out her most sound advice for parents on the delicate dance of raising kids without sacrificing other important relationships. Submit questions here, and keep an eye on our Instagram stories for ways to ask questions, too.
Mom Gets Video From Daycare of Toddler Strutting Around With a Duck
She caught it with her bare hands.
9 Weird But Normal Things Newborns Do That You Shouldn’t Freak Out Over
If there are a million things that will perplex and terrify you during pregnancy, there are a million and one that'll do the same during the newborn phase. You made it to the finish line… only to realize the journey is really just beginning. Hopefully, a loved one along the way gave you the warning we all need before bringing that bundle of joy home: Newborns do weird things all the time, and you're left to wonder if those things are normal or if you should be worried.
What it means when your toddler refuses to potty train, according to a pediatric urologist
“My 5-year-old refuses to poop on the toilet!!!” one mom emailed me. Another wrote, “My daughter is a nightmare to potty train. She flat-out refuses to go to the bathroom when she clearly needs to. Then she has an accident.”. The terms “toilet refusal” and “toileting refusal syndrome”...
The 5 Best Learning Tablets For Toddlers
In our tech-heavy world, cell phones and tablets are part of our everyday life, and that extends to your toddlers, too. While a tablet can help keep a kid busy during an especially long car ride or a meal out, the best learning tablets for toddlers provide educational opportunities so that your little one isn’t just mindlessly watching a loop of random videos. And it’s a win-win when you can sneak in some learning for your kids and give yourself just a few minutes of peace and quiet.
A Mom Got Called Out For Not Putting A Coat On Her Kid And People Are Taking Sides
Every parent knows that never-ending battle of trying to get a stubborn child to wear their winter coat. I mean, I get it. They’re bulky and restricting. I honestly despise wearing mine in the car and have even bought numerous coats to try and find one that didn’t make me feel like a marshmallow puff.
My Kids' Schedules Are Wearing Me Out
It’s 6:30 pm, and I’m headed to a local school gym for the second time. I dropped one son off for basketball practice earlier and now I’m on my way to pick him up. Today also included a gymnastics class, two in-home speech lessons, an after-school program, and a partridge in a pear tree. Because life with school-aged kids is riddled with activities. Offerings are plentiful, signups are encouraged, and schedules are packed — and in my exhausted stupor I am left wondering, whatever happened to just hanging out?
How To Measure Whether Your Child’s Tantrums Are Normal
Kids are going to throw tantrums. Usually born of frustration, tantrums are so predictable that scientists have pinned down their progression in most children—a burst of anger that tapers off, to be replaced by sadness. After the fact, it’s easy to assess a tantrum with clinical coldness. But in the throes of your toddler’s rage, it’s perfectly healthy to wonder whether you’re observing normal childhood behavior or the beginnings of a behavioral problem. (For Fatherly’s best advice on how to stop temper tantrums, click here.)
familyeducation.com
How to Teach Kids and Toddlers to Self-Soothe
With expert advice from Dr. Kamilah Hampton, Chicago-based school principal; Lisa Richards, MSN, CNM; and Amanda Vierheller, COO & Co-Founder of Playgarden Online. All kids have the occasional tantrum or emotional meltdown from time to time, but as we grow up, we learn how to better control and manage our own emotions without getting overwhelmed. If your child often struggles to express themselves or regularly has trouble dealing with their big emotions, it may be time for you to start teaching them self-soothing techniques that will help them cope on their own.
What Happened When My Teen Deleted TikTok From His Phone
I noticed something different with my son this past spring. I stopped getting late work notices from school — something he’s always struggled with. Then, as soon as he got home, he was outside until I called him in for dinner. He started talking about a garden and...
womenworking.com
Letting Your Baby “Cry It Out”: What New Parents Need to Know First
Babies cry as a form of communication, seeing as though they can’t exactly voice what they’re thinking or feeling. A lot of times, this crying happens just moments after the parent lays them down for sleep after a long day. At that point, the parent can be agitated or overtired, and the crying could lead the parent to feeling “stress, exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and depression,” according to Psychology Today.
Scary Mommy
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0