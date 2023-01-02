ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen’s CIVICS PROJECT

Although civics is taught in the eighth grade, the lessons are mostly targeted to the basics of Federal and State government. Local government issues are often left for people to learn on their own. The Bedford Citizen has decided to embark on what we call The Civics Project. First, some...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

News from the Bedford Council on Aging

The Bedford Council on Aging extends its wishes for a happy and healthy new year to everyone. Many countries around the globe celebrate New Year on Jan. 1 and other cultures celebrate the civil holiday on the first and an additional celebration for their own special holiday on another date in the year.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Top Viewed The Bedford Citizen Story of 2022

On Wednesday, we asked you to guess the top viewed story of 2022 from the list of top stories listed by month. In under 48 hours, 72 readers played along, and by far the top guess was March’s story on the Arrest Made in Murder of Bedford Resident Natalie Scheublin.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Exploring Podcasts with Meredith McCulloch

Podcasts are everywhere. Even in The Bedford Citizen (https://bedford.tv/bedford-explained/). To start with the basics, a podcast is an audio file that you can listen to over the internet. You may also download it to a phone or computer and take it with you. Many commuters or travelers enjoy them on...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

What’s Happening in Bedford: World Records Edition

A new year has arrived on our calendars and many folks may have set big intentions for the year ahead. Just how big are your goals?. We were looking to see if any World Records have been set in our town. The Bedford Flag could have been our town’s way in, but according to guinnessworldrecords.com, Bedford, MA, USA doesn’t currently hold any World Records.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Still Time to Help The Bedford Citizen

We’re counting down to 2023 and The Bedford Citizen needs your help. Thanks to readers like you, we have just over $12,000 left to raise to reach our $39,000 year-end fundraising goal. Will you make a gift today so we can bring the news of Bedford to you?. If...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

DPW: Planning For Shawsheen Cemetery in 2023

~Submitted by David Manugian, Director, Bedford Public Works. Many residents see Shawsheen Cemetery as a valuable asset of the community, both for its primary purpose as a place of mourning and reflection for those whose loved ones are interred there, as well as a safe and accessible location for walking. As such, the Town strives to provide a balance for its different visitors throughout the year.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

2023 – New Year’s Resolutions – What’s Bedford Thinking?

As we end another year the news programs are filled with stories on how to make and keep our New Year’s Resolutions. More than one-third of Americans (37%) say they will have a goal or resolution that they want to accomplish in 2023; another 17% are unsure. Americans who are setting a goal are confident that they will keep their resolutions: 87% of people who will set an objective say they are very or somewhat likely to keep it throughout next year.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Board Chair Names 16 to Superintendent Screening Committee

The chair of the Bedford School Committee has appointed a 16-member screening committee that will review application materials and assist with interviews of candidates for superintendent of schools. “We have selected a group for the committee comprising people with a variety of perspectives and backgrounds,” said Brad Morrison in announcing...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Election 2023: Steven Hagan: Candidate for Bedford Planning Board

I am currently a member of the Bedford Planning Board (Chair) and am interested in serving another term. The Town of Bedford has multiple large residential projects in progress as well as industrial/commercial projects. Part of my value add to the Planning Board is my knowledge and appreciation of the current zoning and construction bylaws, as well as potential enhancements that would make Bedford more attractive to businesses and create more affordable housing.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Sunday’s Annual Bird Count Includes Sliver of Bedford

Bedford volunteers will join their counterparts from all over the country on Sunday for the annual Christmas Bird Count (https://concordcbc.org/). “It’s the longest-running citizen-science project in the country,” said Frank Gardner, who coordinates local volunteers. He expects at least a dozen participants to identify how many birds they...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Guide

The Bedford Guide was started in 2019 with the idea to provide not only a resource for life in Bedford, but a spotlight on what makes Bedford special. The Guide features stories about events and citizens who have stood out in town during the year and made Bedford a better and more interesting place to live.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy