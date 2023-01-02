Read full article on original website
Town Election 2023: Candidates
Open seat currently held by Dennis Ross, who was appointed.
The Bedford Citizen’s CIVICS PROJECT
Although civics is taught in the eighth grade, the lessons are mostly targeted to the basics of Federal and State government. Local government issues are often left for people to learn on their own. The Bedford Citizen has decided to embark on what we call The Civics Project. First, some...
Election 2023: Ann Kiessling Announces Candidacy for Board of Health
I’m Ann Kiessling, PhD, and I’m running for re-election to Bedford’s Board of Health. Government of the people, by the people and for the people only functions well if the people take a turn at offering expertise to serve local government. My personal expertise includes a PhD...
Election 2023: Paul Mortenson Announces Candidacy for Select Board
I write to announce my candidacy for the Select Board. Why? Because the Select Board is critically important. It not only runs town government, but it also sets the tone in civic affairs. As such, I commit to be a force for respectful dialogue, inclusivity, and a collaborative approach with...
News from the Bedford Council on Aging
The Bedford Council on Aging extends its wishes for a happy and healthy new year to everyone. Many countries around the globe celebrate New Year on Jan. 1 and other cultures celebrate the civil holiday on the first and an additional celebration for their own special holiday on another date in the year.
Shining a Light on the Bedford High School JROTC Program
Everyone who attends Bedford High School has noticed the students walking around in uniform once a week. However, they may not understand exactly why. The school’s Air Force JROTC program is popular and well-established but still comes as a mystery to some. What is Air Force JROTC?. JROTC is...
Top Viewed The Bedford Citizen Story of 2022
On Wednesday, we asked you to guess the top viewed story of 2022 from the list of top stories listed by month. In under 48 hours, 72 readers played along, and by far the top guess was March’s story on the Arrest Made in Murder of Bedford Resident Natalie Scheublin.
Exploring Podcasts with Meredith McCulloch
Podcasts are everywhere. Even in The Bedford Citizen (https://bedford.tv/bedford-explained/). To start with the basics, a podcast is an audio file that you can listen to over the internet. You may also download it to a phone or computer and take it with you. Many commuters or travelers enjoy them on...
What’s Happening in Bedford: World Records Edition
A new year has arrived on our calendars and many folks may have set big intentions for the year ahead. Just how big are your goals?. We were looking to see if any World Records have been set in our town. The Bedford Flag could have been our town’s way in, but according to guinnessworldrecords.com, Bedford, MA, USA doesn’t currently hold any World Records.
Still Time to Help The Bedford Citizen
We’re counting down to 2023 and The Bedford Citizen needs your help. Thanks to readers like you, we have just over $12,000 left to raise to reach our $39,000 year-end fundraising goal. Will you make a gift today so we can bring the news of Bedford to you?. If...
DPW: Planning For Shawsheen Cemetery in 2023
~Submitted by David Manugian, Director, Bedford Public Works. Many residents see Shawsheen Cemetery as a valuable asset of the community, both for its primary purpose as a place of mourning and reflection for those whose loved ones are interred there, as well as a safe and accessible location for walking. As such, the Town strives to provide a balance for its different visitors throughout the year.
Bedford Scout Troop 114 Recognizes Three New Eagle Scouts on Saturday
Three senior members of Bedford’s BSA Troop 114 will be awarded Eagle Scout Rank at a Court of Honor on Saturday. The new Eagle Scouts are Parker James Anderson-LaPorte, Nicholas Michael Bennett, and Nicholas Mark Guetersloh. The addition of the three new honorees will bring Troop 114’s Eagle Scout count up to 95 since 1990.
2023 – New Year’s Resolutions – What’s Bedford Thinking?
As we end another year the news programs are filled with stories on how to make and keep our New Year’s Resolutions. More than one-third of Americans (37%) say they will have a goal or resolution that they want to accomplish in 2023; another 17% are unsure. Americans who are setting a goal are confident that they will keep their resolutions: 87% of people who will set an objective say they are very or somewhat likely to keep it throughout next year.
Board Chair Names 16 to Superintendent Screening Committee
The chair of the Bedford School Committee has appointed a 16-member screening committee that will review application materials and assist with interviews of candidates for superintendent of schools. “We have selected a group for the committee comprising people with a variety of perspectives and backgrounds,” said Brad Morrison in announcing...
Eleazar Davis Farm Is Sold – and Will Remain a Farm
The Historic Eleazar Davis Farm on Davis Road has been sold and will remain a horse farm. “While bittersweet, this outcome could not have been better. The Davis farmstead remains a farm,” wrote owner Lisa Samoylenko and her daughter Seija in a letter to neighbors and friends last week.
Election 2023: Steven Hagan: Candidate for Bedford Planning Board
I am currently a member of the Bedford Planning Board (Chair) and am interested in serving another term. The Town of Bedford has multiple large residential projects in progress as well as industrial/commercial projects. Part of my value add to the Planning Board is my knowledge and appreciation of the current zoning and construction bylaws, as well as potential enhancements that would make Bedford more attractive to businesses and create more affordable housing.
Public Invited to Join Martin Luther King Jr. Community Day
The seventh annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day, sponsored by Bedford Embraces Diversity, is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16 at 9:30 a.m. in the student center of the Middlesex Community College campus, 591 Springs Rd. The event is being billed as “a day of celebration, learning, and...
Sunday’s Annual Bird Count Includes Sliver of Bedford
Bedford volunteers will join their counterparts from all over the country on Sunday for the annual Christmas Bird Count (https://concordcbc.org/). “It’s the longest-running citizen-science project in the country,” said Frank Gardner, who coordinates local volunteers. He expects at least a dozen participants to identify how many birds they...
A Rising Crescendo of Activity in Bedford Schools Performing Arts
All curricular ensembles in the Bedford performing arts program participated in winter concerts during the past month, marking a relative return to normalcy in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the 2020 and 2021 school year concerts, performers were encouraged to only invite a few family members to shows, and...
