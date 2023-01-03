Read full article on original website
Sherman
2d ago
I liked listening to Dori, most of the time. He was instrumental in shaking up our so called political leaders once in a while. RIP Dori and prayers to you, your family, friends and coworkers.
Reply
4
nm156
2d ago
I liked listening to Dori but the last couple years he's been a little more biased. Less pragmatic. RIP Dori. Go coach the girl's basketball team in the sky. 👃✌️
Reply
2
Trumps is a loser
1d ago
Dori was a fear monger, which I don't appreciate and riled up the uneducatedr right. I do appreciate that he called out local leaders
Reply(4)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Watch: Dori Monson’s ‘What are the Odds?’ stage show
We at KIRO Newsradio are still in mourning over the loss of our dear friend, Dori Monson. After combing through thousands of listener responses, we wanted to share previously unreleased footage of an event Dori was proud of. Back in 2019, Dori hosted two stage shows — ‘What are the...
insideradio.com
Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
nwnewsradio.com
Dori Monson dies: Seattle radio loses one of its most distinctive, and most controversial, voices
The Seattle native and outspoken talk show host died Saturday night, according to KIRO radio. Northwest Newsradio’s Gregg Hersholt was friends with Dori for decades, including a long stint as colleagues on KIRO . Gregg tells reporter Corwin Haeck Dori the person differed from his lightning rod on-air personality, offering a deeply felt, family-oriented community spirit. Click to listen. (Photo credit: MyNorthwest)
KUOW
Dan Price branded himself as a benevolent CEO. Some former employees challenge that portrayal
This story includes mentions of sexual assault. In 2015, Seattle CEO Dan Price announced that he’d be raising the base minimum salary for all of his employees at his Ballard-based company, Gravity Payments, to $70,000 annually. That decision made him something of a celebrity CEO. He was featured on...
Chronicle
Dori Monson, Conservative Seattle Radio Host, Dies at 61
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to KIRO Newsradio. In addition to his highly rated three-hour show each weekday, he was part of the Seahawks radio...
MyNorthwest.com
Broadcasters, politicians, coworkers and friends remember Dori Monson
Dori Monson, a longtime KIRO Newsradio host, passed away Saturday night at a Seattle hospital. He is remembered by a collection of public figures he had interviewed, broadcasters who had worked in the industry alongside him, coworkers who shared years of happy memories with him, and thousands of fans. After...
Radio Ink
McIntyre Named Assistant PD at KJR Seattle
IHeartMedia has hired Jessamyn McIntyre to serve as its assistant program director for the company’s Seattle sports station, KJR (93.3 FM). McIntyre will report to Rich Moore, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Seattle and neighboring Portland. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jessamyn join...
MyNorthwest.com
How to support charities reflecting Dori Monson’s values, passions
In tribute to Dori Monson, learn more about how you can support these three charities which best reflect his values, passions, and advocacy. In tribute to Dori Monson, donations are gratefully accepted to support hospitality and food industry career training. FareStart supports ongoing food security work and supports students as they start down a new path in life.
thurstontalk.com
One of Providence St. Peter’s Own Has First Baby of the Year
The first baby of 2023 born at Providence St. Peter Hospital came into the world at 11:49 a.m. Miguel Inigo Marrero weighed 7.44 pounds and was 19 inches long. Miguel is the son of Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey, who have been married for a year. The couple, both 32, are nurses originally from the Philippines. They were travel nurses based in Atlanta for a several years until their close friends moved to the Olympia area. Janine and Jan each then took travel rotations to Olympia and decided to move here full-time, Janine joining the operating room staff at St. Peter earlier this year and Jan working in the emergency department at Multicare.
425magazine.com
10 Hot Tickets: January 2023
Jan. 6-29 Rodgers And Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Village Theatre, Everett. “Soul Searching: A Tribute To Elvis And Aretha Franklin,” Historic Everett Theatre, Everett. Jan. 13-15 Monster Jam, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. Jan. 13-Feb. 5. “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," Bagley Wright Theater, Seattle. Jan. 24. “Ain’t...
MyNorthwest.com
2023 – The light has just begun, Seattle days are getting longer
It was a challenging holiday season for many of us. We lost a good friend and colleague in Dori Monson. There seemed to be many prominent passings as the year faded away. The winter rain, sleet, snow, and ice canceled many holiday plans. But we made it through, and the...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
myeverettnews.com
Recent Hendrix Mural In Downtown Everett, Washington
If you’d like to see more of his work check out the @hypemurals Instagram page. My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle PD lost 153 police officers in 2022, over 500 since defunding
The Seattle Police Department’s staffing crisis shows no end in sight. There were 153 separations in 2022, marking 509 officers leaving the force since the city council’s embrace of the defund movement. As a result, the department is now left with under 1,000 deployable officers, the lowest staffing seen in 30 years.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime
Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
Renton animal sanctuary welcomes donations of used Christmas trees
RENTON, Wash. — Looking for a fun and natural way to dispose of that dried out Christmas tree? A local non-profit is inviting people to drop off their trees to be put to good use. The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary moved to a new location in Renton about six months...
This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
Comments / 10