Where to buy Hey Dude shoes online and in-store

By Tom Tyers
 2 days ago

HEY DUDE are the feather light everyday shoes that aim to be your go-to, with innovative design and superior comfort.

If you are looking for a sustainable brand that offers dependable and lasting footware, that doesn't compromise on comfort then Hey Dude are for you.

We've rounded up where you can get your hands on a pair of the comfy shoes to add to your collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjFkc_0k25atNZ00
Designed to be lightweight and your go-to shoe
  • Shop on the HEY DUDE website here

Where to buy Hey Dude shoes online

You can find Hey Dude shoes in a number of online retailers with lots of great deals to be found too.

The brands own website is where you can find some of the best deals, as well as many of the latest styles and designs for men, women, and kids.

Owned by Crocs, Hey Dude has seen huge success and is one of the top 10 shoes favoured in the US among younger shoppers.

You can pick up the classic men's style the 'Wally' and the womens classic the 'Wendy', but you can also find sneaker options and sandles too.

Hey Dude

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48z41a_0k25atNZ00
Buying from Hey Dude's website gives you access to the latest arrivals

If you are looking to shop for your first pair of Hey Dudes then lookout on the brands website, here you'll find the latest styles and newest arrivals.

The website also features handy guides, including and size guide to find the perfect fit for you, and a cleaning guide, so you know how to take care of your new go-to shoes.

Here are some of our faves:

Dick's Sporting Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cc2R1_0k25atNZ00
You can pick up some older models on Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods also stocks lots of styles of Hey Dude, including some of the brands older styles.

The website stocks some of Hey Dudes more adventurous designs, including the Rodoe Star and Fun Aztec.

Here are our top picks:

Journey's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Qyog_0k25atNZ00
Journey's stock Hey Dude's online and in-store

You can also shop on Journey's online store, who stock lots of the brands newer styles.

Journey's has lots of brick and mortar stores too, so you can pick up a pair of Hey Dude's in-store too, handy for trying on and finding the perfect fit.

Shop Hey Dude at Journey's here:

  • Wally Stretch Casual, $59.99 - buy here
  • Eloise Bootie, $84.99 - buy here
  • Brixton Casual, $69.99 - buy here
  • Wendy Fringe Slip On Casual, $49.98 (was $64.99) - buy here
  • Wendy Sox Slip On Youth Casual, $34.98 (was $44.99) buy here
  • Wally Youth Thunderstruck Tie Dye, $39.98 (was $49.99) - buy here

Where to buy Hey Dude shoes in-store

As well as being sold on many online retailer sites, Hey Dude are also available to purchase in a number of brick and mortar store too.

You can find them in:

  • Rack Room Shoes
  • DSW Warehouse
  • Shoe Carnival
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Journey's

How to wash Hey Dudes

The sustainable brand are designed to be your go-to's and to last you years, so you'll need to know how to take care of them to keep them looking their best.

Luckily, Hey Dude have a handy how-to cleaning guide on their website for maintaining your new shoes.

First, remove the laces and insoles, use a small amount of liquid detergent, wash on a delicate cycle using only cold water, then leave to air dry.

How much do Hey Dudes cost?

You can pick up a pair of Hey Dude shoes online or in-store for around $40 to $60, and around $35 for junior Hey Dude's.

They come reasonably priced, but you can also pick up a saving when shopping in the sale periods or end of season and even save 15% on your first purchase on Hey Dude's website.

How to tighten Hey Dude shoes

Hey Dude are characterised by its innovative shoe laces, they use an Easy-On System with cotton laces that are not tied in the traditional way.

With styles with the knot lace, you untie each side of the lace, pull the laces to the desired tension, and retie each knot on the left and right.

Newer arrivals come with elastic laces and a pull tab, which you pull on each side to the desired tension.

Do Hey Dudes run big or small

For the perfect fit Hey Dude have a handy size guide on its website to help you find the right fit for you.

Its reccomened that if you are between sizes to go one size down for a tight fit, and for a loose fit go one size up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJKo8_0k25atNZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PhFR_0k25atNZ00

Do you wear socks with Hey Dudes

Like the age old question of whether or not to wear socks with sandles, wearing socks with your Hey Dude's comes down to preference.

But whether or not you choose to, its worth noting that Hey Dudes are constructed with a breathable canvas and feature a flexible, cushioned, sole that keeps makes the shoe very breathable.

