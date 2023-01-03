Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut
WWE star Bayley has taken to social media to react to the NJPW debut of Mercedes Mone, fka WWE’s Sasha Banks. Following weeks of speculation, Mercedes confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, following her bout against Tam Nakano. After baiting KAIRI with a handshake, Mercedes dropped the titleholder before...
wrestletalk.com
Sasha Banks Says ‘Thank You’ To WWE, Vince McMahon & More Ahead Of NJPW Debut
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, spoke out today to express her gratitude to amongst others, her fans and ‘Sasha Banks’ herself. Varnado took to Twitter ahead of what is expected to be her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to say a series of thank yous.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Them Coming Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – known as Darren Young in WWE – has spoken about Vince McMahon’s reaction to him coming out as gay. Rosser was the first wrestler to come out publicly as gay while contracted to WWE. In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Rosser...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Major Spoiler On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut
The world of wrestling in 2023 kicked off in a crazy way earlier today, when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mercedes became a free agent on January 1, with her and WWE agreeing to end her contract with the company last Summer. Last...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Lose Championship At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A pair of AEW stars have lost championship gold at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been in the midst of a high profile losing streak following an amazing 2022 where they claimed three sets of tag team gold. At ROH Final Battle 2022,...
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Says The Young Bucks Belong On Tag Team Mount Rushmore
A popular AEW star says The Young Bucks belong on the tag team Mount Rushmore. Dating back to 2016, The Young Bucks and FTR have traded barbs on social media and interviews about each other. This all led to the two tag teams eventually ending up in All Elite Wrestling...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Was Blown Away By Fans’ Response To Recent Return
A top WWE star says they were blown away by the fans’ response to their recent return. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania Backlash by confronting SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
wrestletalk.com
Recently Returned WWE Star Replaces Sasha Banks On SmackDown Advertisement
Months of speculation about Sasha Banks’ WWE future were put to rest yesterday, when Sasha, now known as Mercedes Mone’, made her debut for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. Since then, Sasha has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, seemingly confirming her departure from...
wrestletalk.com
Sasha Banks First NJPW Match Announced
As expected, Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut during today’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, and her first post-WWE match is now confirmed. During Wrestle Kingdom, KAIRI (Kairi Sane) retained the IWGP Women’s Championship over Tam Nakano, after which KAIRI was confronted by the debuting Banks – who is now called ‘The CEO’ Mercedes Mone’.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Receives Stitches Following Monday’s Raw
A top WWE star has received stitches following their match on Monday’s Raw. On the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss via disqualification to retain the Raw Women’s Champion after Bliss snapped and attacked Belair after more Bray Wyatt-related mind games. Post match,...
wrestletalk.com
Big Card For Next Week’s NXT New Years Evil
Next week’s NXT New Years Evil is set to be a massive set of showdowns as simmering feuds are set to boil over in 2023!. Not only will there be a massive NXT Championship match featuring Bron Breakker taking on Grayson Waller, the rest of the card is stacking up quite nicely as well!
wrestletalk.com
Big Update On William Regal WWE Status
A big update has emerged on William Regal’s WWE status, following his departure from AEW in late-2022. Following reports about Regal’s potential AEW exit, Tony Khan confirmed that the wrestling veteran was on his way out of the promotion during the ROH Final Battle media call. It was...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Reaction Of Locker Room When They Came Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – formerly known Darren Young – has opened up about coming out to the WWE locker room. Rosser is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he is the current Strong Openweight Champion. Prior to that, Rosser was with WWE for several years,...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Reveals Exclusive Look At New Dynamite Intro (VIDEO)
All Elite Wrestling has revealed an exclusive look at the new AEW Dynamite intro. As previously reported, AEW is planning on rolling out major changes to the set and production for Dynamite. However, the opening theme was to remain the “Light The Fuse” song with a slight remix.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Sets A New Audience Record
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom was the first show where current WWE and AEW stars performed on the same show for a different company. With AEW’s Kenny Omega taking on Will Ospreay, WWE’s Karl Anderson facing Tama Tonga, a much-rumored appearance by the former Sasha Banks and more, it was a show that had attracted interest from all manner of wrestling fans.
wrestletalk.com
Multiple NJPW Injuries Reported
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 1 is in the books but some of the wrestlers may be feeling the effects for a while yet. A number of reports have come out listing a number of injuries. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer would report on Twitter that:. “Omega and Okada were...
wrestletalk.com
Big Names Advertised For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Episode
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are being advertised on for the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show later this month. The show will emanate from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2023, and celebrate three decades since WWE Raw first appeared on television on January 11, 1993. According to...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Discusses Presenting Childhood Friend With Contract
AEW star and former TNT Champion Darby Allin has talked about the experience of presenting Nick Wayne with a wrestling contract. Allin presented Wayne – the son of wrestling veteran Buddy Wayne – with an AEW contract in February 2021. Wayne has yet to make his debut in...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks Departure
There has seemingly been a major update on Naomi’s status with WWE following her and Sasha Banks’ walkout back in May. Neither Naomi or Sasha have appeared on WWE television since they walked out, and WWE has now confirmed that Sasha has departed the company. WWE and Sasha...
Comments / 0