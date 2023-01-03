Read full article on original website
South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Approves Permit For North Bend Wind Farm In Hughes, Hyde Counties
PIERRE — Hughes County is now home to its first wind farm. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Thursday approved a permit to construct the North Bend Wind Farm project along the Hughes/Hyde County border. Brett Koenecke has been guiding North Bend through the P-U-C’s approval process…. Commissioners...
Hughes County Commission Approves Health Savings Account Dollar Amount
PIERRE — The Hughes County Commission has set the level for a heath savings account tied into the county’s health insurance policy for 2023. Commission Chair Connie Hohn says she’s talked over a proposal with department heads and the rest of the Commission…. Commissioner Rob Fines says...
Noem Sworn In To Second Term As Governor Saturday
PIERRE — Governor Kristi Noem and other constitutional officers along with a handful of state lawmakers were given their oaths of office Saturday at the State Capitol in Pierre. For South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven it was his first time swearing in a governor…. Noem was introduced...
Pierre Girls Wrestling Hosts Harrisburg in ESD Dual
The Pierre Governor girls wrestling will finally get a chance to get back on the mat after nearly a month from its last competition as they host the Harrisburg Tigers. The Governors last competed in the Rapid City Invite on Dec. 9 and 10 and have not been able to be on the mat since. A positive though, is that most teams across the state have also not been able to compete often, if at all. The season will start to ramp up with next weekend’s tournament in Harrisburg.
Pierre Gymnastics Take Home First Place in Triangular
The Pierre Governor gymnastics team would take home the overall team win on Thursday in Aberdeen beating both Aberdeen Central and the Stanley County Buffaloes. Pierre would finish with a 132.35 while Aberdeen had a 129.9 and Stanley County with a 120. The Governors had a first place finisher in all four categories as Isabel Jirsa was first in the floor routine with a 8.7, Ryen Sheppick in the beam and bars routines with an 8.85 and 8.0 and Nevaeh Karber in the vault at 8.9. Sheppick would take home the All-Around win with a 34.05 while Karber was just 0.05 point behind her at 34.
Pierre Boys Wrestling at Mid Dakota Monster
A near month long wait for the Pierre boys wrestling team leads them to a big midseason tournament, the Mid Dakota Monster in Presho this weekend. Nearly 40 teams will gather at Lyman High School this weekend for the tournament which will also include Stanley County and Sully Buttes. Pierre last competed at the Rapid City Invitational back on Dec. 9 and 10 and will have its next dual, only the second one of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they travel to Harrisburg for the makeup dual.
Stanley County Splits Doubleheader in McLaughlin
The Stanley County Buffaloes would earn a split of the doubleheader in McLaughlin on Thursday as the girls would pick up its second win while the boys would fall. The Lady Buffs are now 2-5 on the season and have played three solid games in a row, going 2-1 in those three games. Thursday they would pick up a 49-36 victory over the Mustangs. This comes off the heels of an eight point loss to Highmore-Harrold and a four point win over Herreid/Selby Area. The Lady Buffs would take the momentum into Saturday when they play Aberdeen Christian in the Redfield Classic.
Bright Energy Solutions Program Saves Pierre Residents Nearly $20,000 Last Year
PIERRE — The City of Pierre’s Bright Energy Solutions program continues to save residents and businesses money on electric use. Utilities Director Brad Palmer says the city rebated 118-thousand 438 dollars in 2022 for the purchase and use energy-efficient appliances and fixtures…. Palmer says the rebates can be...
Governor Girls Move to 6-0 on Barry’s Career Night
Ryann Barry would drop in 30 points in a career high as the Pierre Governors would defeat the Lincoln Patriots 59-41 on Thursday night at home. Pierre would go down 5-0 and 8-3 early in the first quarter but would use a 11-3 run to close out the quarter to lead 14-11 at the break and would never trail again. Pierre opened up a 30-15 lead at half time as Barry would score 13 points in the quarter to outscore the Patriots herself 13-4. Barry would hit for another 16 points in the second half as she couldn’t miss from beyond the arc hitting six three’s in the game. Remi Price and Reese Terwilliger would add in 11 and 10 respectively for the unbeaten Govs. Pierre controlled the glass and frustrated the Patriots into 10 first half turnovers to open up the separation needed for the win and improve to 6-0. Charity Lemeir would have 14 points to lead the way for Lincoln as they drop to 2-4.
Sully Buttes and Highmore-Harrold Clash in Onida
The Sully Buttes Charger Girls look to remain undefeated on the season as they host Region 6B foe in the Highmore-Harrold Pirates tonight in Onida. A day after the boys team played in Highmore, the girls will have their chance to compete in Onida. So far the Chargers are 4-0 on the year with three of the four games having a running clock. Meanwhile, the Pirates picked up its first win on Tuesday with a win over the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes to improve to 1-3 on the year.
Too Many Turnovers Drop Charger Boys to 0-3
The Highmore Harrold Pirates showed their veteran savvy on the court, and the Sully Buttes Chargers made it easier for them by turning the ball over too many times en route to a 66-52 Pirate victory Thursday night at the Hyde County Auditorium in Highmore. It was parents night for...
