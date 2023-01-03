ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason

The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay offers cryptic quote about future with Rams

Retirement rumors have ramped up around Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay this past week, and he did nothing to quiet them after the team’s season finale on Sunday. Multiple reports have suggested that McVay will consider his coaching future now that the Rams finished a disappointing 5-12 season. Naturally, the question came up at... The post Sean McVay offers cryptic quote about future with Rams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE

