newyorkupstate.com
Lake Placid to host 2023 Winter World University Games, students from 43 countries
Lake Placid, N.Y. — College students from around the world will soon flock to Upstate New York for an Olympic-style winter sports competition. The FISU World University Games starts Thursday, Jan. 12 in Lake Placid. It will mark the International University Sports Federation’s first big competition since the Covid-19 pandemic put the games on hold.
Ellenburg Depot hiker collapses on High Peaks trail
A hiker from Ellenburg Depot who collapsed on Johns Brook Trail was carried out by Rangers Monday afternoon and is expected to be okay.
WCAX
What’s next for Plattsburgh’s Crete Center?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city councilors last month voted to move forward with the demolition of the Crete Center. Now, community members and organizations who used the space are left wondering what’s next?. The facility closed following an electrical fire nearly eight months ago. Since then, it has...
wwnytv.com
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country. In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave...
northcountrynow.com
Fire at Clarkson put down quickly
A Potsdam firefighter inspects the site of a fire at Clarkson’s Graham Hall on Dec. 29. Quick action by firefighters extinguished the fire which was found in an electrical vault in the basement on Thursday, Dec. 29. Read more here. Potsdam Fire Department photo used with courtesy.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire State Police locate owner of dog found alone on a bridge in Shelburne
New Hampshire State Police say they have found the owners of a dog found stranded in the Town of Shelburne. On New Year's Day, a trooper discovered the dog close to the ledge of a bridge on North Road. A local dog trainer and others helped rescue the canine. It...
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Land Trust, Lake Placid Land Conservancy Merger Takes Effect in New Year
Effective January 1, 2023, the Lake Placid Land Conservancy (LPLC) will merge into the Adirondack Land Trust as approved by the New York State Attorney General’s office and the Secretary of State. The assets, programs and land stewardship responsibilities of LPLC will be transferred to the Adirondack Land Trust.
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman details 'Jeopardy!' TV show experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The iconic "Jeopardy!" theme music is one Claire Theoret has heard thousands of times. But this time, instead of listening to it from her couch, the Essex resident heard it loud and clear on the "Jeopardy!" soundstage. The 25-year-old grew up an avid watcher of the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman competes on Jeopardy!
ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman came close to winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, lost by less than $1,500 on the latest episode of the popular quiz show, with competitor Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois becoming the new champion.
‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant
Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
mynbc5.com
UVM Medical Center, CVPH welcome first babies born in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The new year means hospitals across our region are welcoming the first babies of 2023. At the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Cara Laren Cliffton was born at 5:47 a.m. Sunday weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. The hospital said mom...
Warren County Sheriff looking to identify man after Walgreens theft
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying the person seen in the photos below. The Sheriff's office is investigating a theft that happened at the Walgreens in Lake George.
Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it
The number of registered medical cannabis users has dwindled since 2018. Advocates are trying to reform the system to ensure its survival. Read the story on VTDigger here: Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it.
WCAX
‘Innocent coincidence’ led to Vt. trooper’s suspension, lawyer says
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper has been suspended with pay while detectives conduct a criminal investigation into missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from the temporary evidence storage room at the Williston barracks. Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and...
‘It’s a sham’: Burlington city councilors question their own cannabis commission
Local control was built into Vermont’s adult-use cannabis laws. A few months into the legal cannabis market, one Burlington city councilor called the city’s role a “farce.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s a sham’: Burlington city councilors question their own cannabis commission.
