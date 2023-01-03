Read full article on original website
Naomi Campbell Kicks Off 2023 by Sharing Rare Photos of Her Daughter
Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Naomi Campbell's year is already off to a good start. The supermodel shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration, which included rare pics with her 19-month-old daughter. One sweet snap showed the tot, whose name she has...
TMZ.com
TLC's Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Officially Dating
Sounds like TLC's Chilli will have a partner when she goes chasin' waterfalls ... because we're told she's officially dating "Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence!. A rep for Chilli tells TMZ ... she and Matthew are in an exclusive relationship, moving past the friend phase just before Thanksgiving. We're...
Bret Michaels' Daughter, Raine, Is a Stunning Swimsuit Model
Bret Michaels is a rock legend. Gaining fame as the frontman of Poison, he's sold over 50 million albums worldwide and charted 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. And it looks like his daughter Raine Michaels, 22, is going to be just as successful as her father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video
Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
hiphopnc.com
Mary J. Blige Is Stunning In Cavalli Ensemble
Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!. Earlier this week, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram to showing off her latest ensemble when she rocked a black and purple Roberto Cavalli and Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that was everything.
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted an epic futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters’ 16th birthdays on Dec. 18, including surprising the girls with matching Range Rover SUVs. According to videos from the lavish event, the Combs twins, D’Lila...
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16
On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party. The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened. More from VIBE.comDiddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers'MTV's Family Legacy' To Explore...
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday
A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
Demi Moore all smiles with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis at doctor's appointment
Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting her first baby.
Lupita Nyong'o Takes Relationship with Boyfriend Selema Masekela Public in Cute Instagram Video
The actress and her new beau piggybacked on a popular Instagram trend, snapping their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" Lupita Nyong'o is introducing her man in style. The Oscar-winning actress, 39, hopped on a popular Instagram trend to announce her relationship with TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela. "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid," Nyong'o captioned the post. In the fun reel, the two snap their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams...
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together
Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump
Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
