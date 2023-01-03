ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadesboro, NC

Activities set to commemorate MLK

By Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Planning Committee
 2 days ago
Members of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Planning Committee are developing and preparing activities to commemorate the birthday of the late, slain civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme for this year’s events is “Unity.”

Activities will commence with an MLK Gala which will be held at the South Piedmont Community College Lockhart-Taylor Center, 514 N. Washington St., Wadesboro, N. C. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 6:00 p. m. This event will feature performances by Saxophonist Carl Ratliff, along with Sunshine Rae, Kenya Myles, and the Gatewood Brothers. Tickets for this event are $25 and they can be obtained by calling either of the following numbers: 704-465-1790 or 704-695-4968. The program will conclude at 10:00 p. m.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Unity Prayer Breakfast will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 9:00 a. m. at the South Piedmont Community College Lockhart-Taylor Center, 514 N. Washington St., Wadesboro, N. C. The community breakfast will address themes of Unity, Love, Equality, Civil Rights, and Social Justice. Community groups can reserve a table at costs of $50, $100, $200, or $300. Individuals can donate $10 to attend. All funds received will be used to defray costs of the event and to support the activities of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Planning Committee. Make checks payable to MLK Planning Committee, c/o Rev. Dr. Bernice Bennett, P. O. Box 6, Lilesville, N. C. 28091 or call any member of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Planning Committee.

Also, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:00 (Noon), the MLK Planning Committee is sponsoring the MLK Annual Parade. This event will take place in Uptown Wadesboro.

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, all local churches are encouraged to sponsor an event at your church commemorating the birthday of Dr. King. A particular focus could be on fostering unity in divisive times.

The annual Memorial march and program are scheduled for Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a. m. The Memorial march will begin at the Anson County Department of Social Services building and conclude at the Lockhart-Taylor Center where the program will start at 9:00 a. m.

All events are open to the public.

