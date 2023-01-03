Miami makes Forbes' Top 10 "List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023"

Photo: Getty Images

Miami, FL - The city of Miami has been named to Forbes' Top 10 List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023 .

According to Forbes Advisor, Miami's the 6th best city to live in due to it being "the most vibrant Florida city with amazing beaches, colorful buildings, an electrifying nightlife along with a prominent presence of Caribbean and Latin American cultures. The city is also famous for its art and fashion exhibitions."

Forbes also listed the employment benefits of living in Miami, citing the city as being "Florida’s largest metro area with more than 6 million residents, there are many job opportunities. Aviation, finance, international trade, healthcare and tourism are the primary employment sectors."

The list states Miami's median income as $44,268, the median home price as $617,000, and the city having an unemployment rate of 2.6%.

Forbes Advisor cited several factors when determining each city's ranking on the list, including things to do, median home prices, median salaries, crime levels, and population sizes.

While Miami was named the “most vibrant” city and Orlando the “most prominent,” Tampa was ranked #1 due to the city's "positive aspects for young adults and families. First, there are several pristine beaches on the Gulf of Mexico. The area is also home to several major sports teams, history museums, platforms promoting the arts and impressive public transportation options."

Here’s the top 10 Florida cities to live in 2023 according to Forbes Advisor :