New York City, NY

Times Square machete terror suspect Trevor Bickford charged with attempted murder, NYPD cops released from hospital

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
Front page of the New York Daily News for Jan. 2, 2023: "Terror" eyed in NYE attack by Maine teen who cracked cop's skull and was shot: NYPD. New York Daily News/TNS

Machete terror suspect Trevor Bickford was charged Monday with attempted murder while the two NYPD cops he’s accused of attacking near Times Square on New Year’s Eve were recovering at home after being released from the hospital, police said.

The 19-year-old suspect, described by authorities as a recently radicalized jihadist visiting Manhattan from Maine, could also face federal terrorism charges.

Bickford’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on attempted murder and attempted assault charges was pending Monday as he continued to be treated at Bellevue Hospital after being shot by cops during the attack.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, Bickford allegedly went after cops stationed at Eighth Ave. and W. 52nd St. just outside the Times Square New Year’s Eve controlled zone, police said.

Officer Paul Cozzolino, who graduated from the Police Academy on Friday, suffered a fractured skull and cut to his head his first day on the job. Officer Louis Iorio, an eight-year NYPD veteran, suffered a less serious gash to his head.

The attack ended when Officer Michael Hanna, who joined the NYPD in April, shot Bickford in the shoulder.

Cozzolino and Iorio were treated at Bellevue and released Sunday.

Investigators believe Bickford was acting alone.

Bickford was interviewed by the feds in Maine last month after his mother alerted authorities she was worried about his plans to go to Afghanistan, possibly to join the Taliban, a police source said Monday. It was not clear how far along those plans were, the source said.

The former high school athlete, honor roll student and award-winning artist was furious over Muslim persecution overseas and wanted to fight for them, the New York Times reported.

The shift in personality started after Bickford’s father died of a drug overdose a few years ago, according to the outlet.

Bickford was put on watch list, a move that typically triggers a notification to various law enforcement agencies. The NYPD is generally looped in on such moves but police sources Sunday indicated that did not happen.

The FBI and the NYPD have routinely talked about its close partnership. But the FBI has yet to comment on the Bickford case and an NYPD spokesperson declined to say whether the department pressed the FBI on what it knew about Bickford prior to the attack.

Bickford, whose radicalization apparently took shape about a month ago, traveled last Thursday by train to Manhattan from his home in Maine.

He spent Friday night at a hotel in the Bowery, according to the New York Times, and stopped by the Bowery Mission to made a donation in keeping with the Muslim principles of charity.

He took the subway to Queens and appears to have camped out in Forest Park in Richmond Hill, a police source told the Daily News. A sleeping bag and food were among the items recovered there by police. It is not clear whether he met anyone, the source said.

In a diary found in his backpack after the attack, he apologized to his family, particularly his mother, for not doing well enough in life, another source said. He lamented his brother is in U.S. military, which Bickford considers an enemy, and urged his family to accept Allah, though he wasn’t hopeful they would.

“Therefore I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out of the hellfire,” Bickford reportedly wrote.

