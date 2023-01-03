Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Gig worker with a $250,000 income per year and excellent credit score has difficulty renting a home
A rental apartmentPhoto byCapital Apartment; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A gig worker may be defined as anyone who works as an independent contractor, freelancer, online platform worker, contract firm worker, or temporary worker.
Business Insider
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
Full list of IRS changes to expect in 2023 including tax credit cuts – how to avoid a bill shock
A NEW year typically brings with it a raft of tax changes - and 2023 is no different. From reductions in tax credits to a boosted standard deduction, we round up all the changes affecting returns. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) usually starts accepting tax returns in January, with the...
Stimulus payment for kids: How a child could be eligible for $1,200?
The United States is distributing this $1,200 direct present as a stimulus payment during the holidays when money for children is always appreciated. A novel concept has been proposed as a result of a substantial state budget surplus that may deliver these funds to Americans. Stimulus Payment For Kids. Due...
Stimulus update: Direct child tax credit payment worth up to $3,600 could be sent out under new proposal
A child tax credit payment could see an increase if Congress takes action to enact its expanded form.
IRS funding, child tax credit will be top issues in 2023
Divided government is likely to make for a slower year on tax policy in 2023 as a GOP House that wants to go after the IRS runs into a Democratic administration and Senate that has very different ideas on taxes. After two years of tax policy being at the center of major legislative vehicles, the…
KTEN.com
How Early Can You File Taxes?
Contrary to general belief, you cannot file your taxes on Jan. 1. Although April 15 is the standard deadline for the latest day you can file your taxes, the IRS also has deadlines for the earliest it begins accepting returns each year. You also can’t file your returns until you’ve received the necessary tax documents from employers or other parties you’ve worked with. They typically have until the end of January to send these out to you. If you need help with filing your taxes then you may want to consider working with an experienced financial advisor.
moneytalksnews.com
7 Overlooked Ways to Cut Expenses in 2023
If inflation ravaged your budget in 2022, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs in 2023. Some expenses are relatively easy to trim, and we highlighted many of them in “15 Painless Ways You Can Cut Costs in 2022.” But there are also some less obvious ways to keep a lid on expenses in the new year.
12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable
There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid...
Bakersfield Channel
Tips for last-minute tax savings as 2022 comes to a close
(KERO) — As 2022 draws to a close, it's a good time to take a look at some of the last-minute ways to reduce what you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. Boosting your retirement savings could offer some big tax benefits. Contributions to your 401k come out of your paycheck before income taxes are deducted, lowering your tax bill for the year. If you're over the age of 50, know that you can make a catch-up contribution of $6,500 for the year 2022.
The 5 most tax-friendly states for retirement in 2023
With inflation hovering near a 40-year high, more retirees are looking to make a move to cut costs. Here are the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. for 2023.
AOL Corp
Here are the biggest retirement changes coming in 2023
Surging inflation this year smashed retirement savings accounts and left retirees battered by escalating prices from gas and food to monthly rent. The fallout from higher prices transformed the landscape for older Americans and those saving for their golden years, while a last-minute spending deal to avert a government shutdown included a handful of changes to the retirement system next year.
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
How much will your 2023 tax refund be? It could be smaller this year, IRS says
Taxpayers can submit their returns to the IRS for processing in late January.
Major 401(K) retirement plan changes will see government give workers $1,000 and more
Currently, the most well-known change to the 401(k) retirement plan is the rise in contribution limits. In 2023, the IRS will raise the contribution maximum by $2,000, reaching $22,500. In 2023, employees who save for retirement via 401(k), 403(b), the majority of 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $22,500 to these plans.
6 Types of Nontaxable Income You Can Make in 2023
Generally speaking, income you earn from your job or business is fully taxable at the federal level and, where applicable, at the state level. Also See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't...
When Are Taxes Due in 2023? Tax Deadlines by Month
Know the tax deadlines that apply to you, so you don't get hit with IRS penalties or miss out on a valuable tax break.
CNET
How to Calculate Your Annual Income for a Credit Card Application
A credit card company uses your annual income to determine whether to approve your application and how much credit to extend. Annual income may also help the credit card company calculate the applicant's monthly minimum payment. Still, it is up to you to ensure you can afford to pay your credit card balance each month, and that too starts with knowing your annual income. Reporting it correctly isn't only in your best interest, it's required by law.
