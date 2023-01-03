ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bishop, Boebert vow ‘no’ votes on McCarthy

By Stephen Neukam
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFmMF_0k25SBcb00

GOP Reps. Dan Bishop (N.C.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.) on Tuesday officially came out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker, piling onto the California Republican’s increasingly complicated path to securing the gavel.

Bishop and Boebert, who had both been withholding support from McCarthy in hopes of securing changes to House rules, had not previously made public their intentions in the Speaker’s vote on Tuesday. They join a group of hard-line conservatives who have vowed not to support McCarthy, who served as House minority leader in the previous Democratic-majority Congress.

“Kevin McCarthy is not the right candidate to be Speaker,” Bishop said Tuesday. “He has perpetuated the Washington status quo that makes this body one of the most unsuccessful and unpopular institutions in the country.”

Boebert said after a Republican conference meeting on Tuesday that the demands being made by the group of McCarthy holdouts, which include a lower threshold for a “motion to vacate,” are reasonable requests.

“This is not a personal wishlist. This is not something that is unreasonable,” Boebert said. “This is just for the American people.”

She seemed to take exception to the tone in the Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, in which McCarthy was described by Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) as “fired up” as he pressed his caucus for unity.

“Now here we are, being sworn at instead of being sworn in,” Boebert said. “We could’ve had this solved months ago.”

While an expanding group of lawmakers lines up to try to block him from victory, a defiant McCarthy has said he plans to fight for the Speakership for as long as it takes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Biden knocks ‘embarrassing’ House Speaker vote

President Biden on Wednesday called it “embarrassing” that the vote for House Speaker is “taking so long” following three ballots the day before in which Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to cinch the leadership post, leaving the new Congress in limbo. “It’s a little embarrassing it’s taking so long, and the way they are dealing […]
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX2Now

Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol

(The Hill) – Dramatic, chaotic events in the House transfixed the political world Tuesday, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the role of Speaker over three rounds of voting. The House adjourned, without a Speaker, in late afternoon. Nothing else of consequence can be done until someone...
WTWO/WAWV

Mayor Bennet announces plans for re-election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says he is running for re-election. Bennett says opening the new police station and the downtown convention center were huge accomplishments for the city. He also added that the city is working on more quality-of-life initiatives. Some of the examples he gives are major investments […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KSN News

Senate plans hearings on Southwest holiday meltdown

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee announced plans on Wednesday to hold public hearings in the aftermath of Southwest Airlines canceling a wave of flights around the country during the holiday season.  In a news release, panel Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said her committee plans to hold hearings on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) reauthorization […]
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy