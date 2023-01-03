Tanya Rad Shares Her '31 Days to Sunshine' New Year Challenge

It's a brand new year! Tanya Rad shared she's embarking on a 31-day challenge for the month of January inspired by her book, The Sunshine Mind: 100 Days to Finding the Hope and Joy You Want, which drops later this month.

"This is my favorite month of the year," Tanya shared on-air. "I love a fresh start. I decided I'm doing my own challenge for the month of January so it's going to be 31 days to sunshine. ... It's going to be mental, physical and all different types of health so every single day for the month I'm going to be posting something that makes me feel really good and hopefully it can make you feel really good."

For example, "embrace your face" aka challenge yourself and accept your natural beauty by going 24 hours without using filters on social media.

Click here to pre-order and learn all about Tanya's book and join the 31-day challenge now!