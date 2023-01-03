ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Tanya Rad Shares Her '31 Days to Sunshine' New Year Challenge

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 2 days ago

It's a brand new year! Tanya Rad shared she's embarking on a 31-day challenge for the month of January inspired by her book, The Sunshine Mind: 100 Days to Finding the Hope and Joy You Want, which drops later this month.

"This is my favorite month of the year," Tanya shared on-air. "I love a fresh start. I decided I'm doing my own challenge for the month of January so it's going to be 31 days to sunshine. ... It's going to be mental, physical and all different types of health so every single day for the month I'm going to be posting something that makes me feel really good and hopefully it can make you feel really good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dq8TV_0k25S9wO00

For example, "embrace your face" aka challenge yourself and accept your natural beauty by going 24 hours without using filters on social media.

Click here to pre-order and learn all about Tanya's book and join the 31-day challenge now!

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's New Year's Photo Is Going Viral

Olivia Dunne, a star on the LSU gymnastics team, is one of the highest-paid college athletes in the country. With a massive presence on social media, she capitalizes on her follower count with viral content just about every say. Just over 24 hours ago, she posted a photo bringing in the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Alyssa Scott shares how she believes her late son was at birth of baby girl with Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott is revealing that she could feel the presence of her and Nick Cannon's late son Zen when they welcomed their baby daughter, Halo Marie, earlier this month. On Dec. 29, shortly after announcing the arrival of the pair's baby girl on Dec. 14, Scott posted an emotional message in her Instagram stories about how she believed Zen, who died when he was 5 months old, was "celebrating" Halo Marie's arrival.
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy