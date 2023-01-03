All 4 bodies recovered from last week's Gulf helicopter crash

The bodies of all four people aboard the helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last week have been recovered, according to a joint statement from the owner of the offshore platform, the employer of the three passengers on the helicopter, and the owner of the helicopter and employer of its pilot.

The helicopter crashed in the gulf off the Louisiana coast Thursday morning shortly after it left the platform. The U.S. Coast Guard searched 180 square miles for eight hours before suspending the search that evening.

The crash was the third in 2022 for Rotorcraft Leasing Company, of Broussard, Louisiana. An RLC chopper crashed in a marsh in January, killing two. Just weeks before the December 29 crash, and RLC helicopter ditched in the gulf off of Terrebonne Bay. Three occupants were rescued in that crash.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the pilot and passengers on board the aircraft," the joint statement reads. "We will continue to cooperate fully with the agencies investigating this tragic incident including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement."