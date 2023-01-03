Read full article on original website
Related
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Governor Abbott: ‘Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities’
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. The letter focused on the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. The letter also requested prioritizing their arrest and apprehension....
Greg Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many of them have been transported?
A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Governor Abbott has Alerted Texas Agencies to Prepare for Bad Winter Weather
Governor Abbott at a weather response in February 2021Photo byTwitter. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather and flash flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is used to weather emergencies in Texas as well as other locations.
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
keranews.org
Gov. Abbott makes former Dallas County commissioner a felony judge
Koch recently lost reelection as county commissioner in a North Dallas district. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Criminal District Court No. 2. Abbott announced the appointment on Wednesday. That judgeship was formerly held by Nancy Kennedy, who won election in November to an appeals court. Koch had...
towntalkradio.com
City Of Brownfield has first meeting of the year
The City of Brownfield had its first meeting this year this morning on Thursday, January 5th. City Council didn’t skip a beat as they approved the minutes of the last meeting on December 15, 2022. After that, the Council named the employee of the month to Jimmy Hart. Jimmy has been working with the City of Brownfield as a Meter Reader and his coworker described him as reliable, dependable, and kind. Also in the meeting, the Council sat down and discussed the monthly Financials. City Manager Jeff Davis said, “This November’s financials we didn’t have the numbers in time for December but we will discuss that in the next meeting. In the report, nothing seems to be out of line, but it seems like we spent a little more than we brought in regarding revenue. I think it’ll make it back up once those property taxes come in.” with everything checking out the Council approved it and moved on to the next item.
KFDM-TV
New Texas law gives senior citizens, people who are disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to people who are disabled or over the age of 65. KEYE was told the new law will help people stay in their homes. The biggest question, though, is how will schools be able to recoup the expected loss in revenue.
Governor Greg Abbott is proud of bussing 16k migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities across the nation.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared on Twitter Tuesday morning – “As of today, Texas has bused more than 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities.” He listed out the numbers by city:
TxDOT central I-35 expansion project puts businesses at risk of displacement, loss of 625 jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released the environmental impact statement (EIS) draft for its proposed Interstate 35 Capital Express Central project. The draft provides Central Texans their first look at how many residences and businesses could be impacted by the expansion, putting them at risk for...
towntalkradio.com
Texas Department of Agriculture Say These Factors threaten Texans to access and afford food
A new Texas Department of Agriculture report also points to other factors that are making it harder for Texans to access and afford food, including wages falling behind rising costs of living. On the heels of a historic drought that devastated crops from the High Plains to South Texas, a...
Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
SB12 limits the amount of property taxes a school district can levy on the homestead of an elderly or disabled person, according to a bill analysis by the Senate Research Center.
Inmates allege Texas plans to use unsafe execution drugs
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out executions early this year in violation of state law, three death row inmates allege in a lawsuit. Prison officials deny the claim and say the state’s supply of execution drugs is safe. The first...
That Won’t Drive: Yes, Texas Had To Reject License Plates In 2022
Driving in Texas is always an experience. We discussed one incident where somehow, someway, a car wedged itself in between two other cars with some having no idea how the incident even occurred. But instead of weird accidents, we're taking a look at another part of driving. License plates in...
towntalkradio.com
Homes in Texas increased In value in 2022
The typical home in Texas has increased in value by 13% in 2022. Data from Zillow shows prices across the state increased by about $36,000, or 12.8% between Dec. 31, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022. Zillow’s “Home Value Index” (ZHVI) is a seasonally-adjusted measure of the typical home value in...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas may cut ties with huge hospital system
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider for state employees.
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
hppr.org
Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds
Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
Texas installs additional layers of razor wire to stop illegal crossings
Texas National Guard began installing additional layers of razor-lined wire along the border to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country through the Lone Star State.
wufe967.com
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant stole a road roller from private ranch in Texas and drove off with the vehicle until it ran out of fuel. Per Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the suspect snuck through the brush on a private ranch in Kinney County – which sits along the Texas-Mexico border – and stole the road roller.
Comments / 2