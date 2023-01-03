ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry County, TX

Governor Abbott: ‘Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities’

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. The letter focused on the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. The letter also requested prioritizing their arrest and apprehension....
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Gov. Abbott makes former Dallas County commissioner a felony judge

Koch recently lost reelection as county commissioner in a North Dallas district. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Criminal District Court No. 2. Abbott announced the appointment on Wednesday. That judgeship was formerly held by Nancy Kennedy, who won election in November to an appeals court. Koch had...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
towntalkradio.com

City Of Brownfield has first meeting of the year

The City of Brownfield had its first meeting this year this morning on Thursday, January 5th. City Council didn’t skip a beat as they approved the minutes of the last meeting on December 15, 2022. After that, the Council named the employee of the month to Jimmy Hart. Jimmy has been working with the City of Brownfield as a Meter Reader and his coworker described him as reliable, dependable, and kind. Also in the meeting, the Council sat down and discussed the monthly Financials. City Manager Jeff Davis said, “This November’s financials we didn’t have the numbers in time for December but we will discuss that in the next meeting. In the report, nothing seems to be out of line, but it seems like we spent a little more than we brought in regarding revenue. I think it’ll make it back up once those property taxes come in.” with everything checking out the Council approved it and moved on to the next item.
BROWNFIELD, TX
towntalkradio.com

Homes in Texas increased In value in 2022

The typical home in Texas has increased in value by 13% in 2022. Data from Zillow shows prices across the state increased by about $36,000, or 12.8% between Dec. 31, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022. Zillow’s “Home Value Index” (ZHVI) is a seasonally-adjusted measure of the typical home value in...
TEXAS STATE
Q92

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
BEAUMONT, TX
hppr.org

Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds

Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
TEXAS STATE

