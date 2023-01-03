The City of Brownfield had its first meeting this year this morning on Thursday, January 5th. City Council didn’t skip a beat as they approved the minutes of the last meeting on December 15, 2022. After that, the Council named the employee of the month to Jimmy Hart. Jimmy has been working with the City of Brownfield as a Meter Reader and his coworker described him as reliable, dependable, and kind. Also in the meeting, the Council sat down and discussed the monthly Financials. City Manager Jeff Davis said, “This November’s financials we didn’t have the numbers in time for December but we will discuss that in the next meeting. In the report, nothing seems to be out of line, but it seems like we spent a little more than we brought in regarding revenue. I think it’ll make it back up once those property taxes come in.” with everything checking out the Council approved it and moved on to the next item.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO