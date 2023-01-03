Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
16-year-old charged with August double homicide, certified as adult
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teenager was certified as an adult in the juvenile court system and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in St. Louis in August. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that 16-year-old Jameer Johnson was charged in...
Charges filed in two deadly Maryland Heights shootings
Two men face felony charges after two separate deadly shootings in Maryland Heights this week.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
southernillinoisnow.com
Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
Alton phone call leads to man’s sentence in fraud conspiracy
A phone call to one Alton, Illinois, resident helped police identify the suspect of a bank fraud conspiracy, leading to one man's six-year prison sentence Friday.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting
The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
advantagenews.com
Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case
As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime. Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 7th, 2023
Salem Police have arrested a 38-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine and felony retail theft. Clinton Nix of Mills Crossing Court was taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday night after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Salem Walmart store. Centralia Police have arrested a 52-year-old Central City...
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
mycouriertribune.com
Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
Man shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning in East St. Louis.
KMOV
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lebanon, IL
LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man was arrested in Lebanon, Illinois, after police allege he barricaded himself in a house and threatened his girlfriend with a knife. Lebanon Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of South Cherry Street at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man had hit a woman and taken her into his bedroom, where he would not let her leave. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with the two but were denied access into the room by the man, who barricaded the door and stated he had a knife.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Granite City Man Charged With Count Of Mob Action In Collinsville New Year's Day Case
COLLINSVILLE – A Granite City man has been charged with one count of Mob Action, a Class 4 Felony, the Collinsville Police Department announced on Wednesday. Edgar O. Torres Granado, 22, was charged with the Mob Action count and had bond set by Judge Neil Schroeder at $50,000. He posted the bond on January 3 and was released from custody.
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted on one count of murder during fentanyl conspiracy
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday and accused of a fatal shooting in November linked to the distribution of fentanyl. Terrell Donta McDaniel, 41, from St. Louis, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of murder through the use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
wlds.com
Rockbridge Teen Arrested For Break-In at New Jerseyville Vape Store
A Southern Greene County man has been charged with robbery of a new Jersey County store. The Alton Telegraph reports that 18 year old Kaleb G. Roth of Rockbridge was arrested on a warrant by Carrollton Police on December 27th on multiple charges in relation to a burglary in Jerseyville.
St. Louis Park woman charged in husband's fatal stabbing
Suspect says husband was stabbed as she was trying to push him away during a fight. Court records show police had been to their apartment in 2020, when Poole was allegedly threatening to harm other people and herself.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Comments / 0