Collinsville, IL

KMOV

16-year-old charged with August double homicide, certified as adult

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teenager was certified as an adult in the juvenile court system and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in St. Louis in August. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that 16-year-old Jameer Johnson was charged in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting

The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case

As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime. Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, January 7th, 2023

Salem Police have arrested a 38-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine and felony retail theft. Clinton Nix of Mills Crossing Court was taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday night after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Salem Walmart store. Centralia Police have arrested a 52-year-old Central City...
SALEM, IL
KMOV

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lebanon, IL

LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man was arrested in Lebanon, Illinois, after police allege he barricaded himself in a house and threatened his girlfriend with a knife. Lebanon Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of South Cherry Street at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man had hit a woman and taken her into his bedroom, where he would not let her leave. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with the two but were denied access into the room by the man, who barricaded the door and stated he had a knife.
LEBANON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted on one count of murder during fentanyl conspiracy

A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday and accused of a fatal shooting in November linked to the distribution of fentanyl. Terrell Donta McDaniel, 41, from St. Louis, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of murder through the use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023

Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL

