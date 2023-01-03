ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

MLK health, career and business resource fair coming to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The MLK Community Health, Wellness, Medical Clinic Career and Business Resource Fair will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton Jan. 13-14. The resource fair is designed to be a one-stop shop with a free, remote-access medical clinic, health screenings, health insurance enrollment, a dementia/Alzheimer’s AHEAD Study and information and other resources.
Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants

Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Grove Christian Outreach Center Seeking New Community Engagement Coordinator

JAMES CITY-Grove Christian Outreach Center, a non-profit organization that serves the families in the Grove section of James City County, is looking to hire a community engagement coordinator. The position is full-time. Duties involve coordinating schedules for volunteers in order to meet the center’s mission of providing needs for disadvantaged...
Several Local Health Care Systems Now Hiring

Several local health care systems are currently searching for new employees to join their teams, both on the Peninsula and the Southside. On the Peninsula, Sentara has open positions both at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center as well as Sentara Careplex in Hampton. Roles also need to be filled at hospitals in Virginia Beach.
Newport News School Board accepting applications for vacancy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News School Board is seeking applications to fill the South District seat on the body after the resignation of John R. Eley III, who stepped down after being elected to City Council in November. An interim member will be appointed until a...
Virginia Beach Seeking Public’s Assistance in Identifying Locations Where Individuals are Living Unsheltered

Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation is asking for the public’s help in identifying locations throughout the city where individuals have been observed living without shelter. The information will help guide staff during the street count of the 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the homeless population. An online map tool at www.PublicInput.com/2023VBPITCount can be used to submit locations from a mobile device or computer through Jan. 9.
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Rosemary Wilson reappointed VB vice mayor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Rosemary Wilson has been reappointed to serve as vice mayor of Virginia Beach in an 8-2 vote of council as seven councilmembers took the oath of office. Wilson has served on the City Council since 2000 and first served as vice mayor following Jim...
Lucas-Burke selected as Portsmouth’s vice mayor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lisa Lucas-Burke was selected by Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday to serve as the city’s newest vice mayor. Her nomination came during a special council meeting, ahead of a vote to oust Tonya Chapman from her city manager position. Councilmember Bill Moody motioned to nominate Lucas-Burke and the council vote was unanimous.
Two new State Troopers assigned to Melfa Barracks

RICHMOND – After receiving more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management, the 34 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session were presented their diplomas today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on Oct. 30, 2022.
