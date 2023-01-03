Drivers in Ohio Can Now Be Pulled Over For Holding Their Phone

If you are teaching a teenage driver, or if you struggle driving without clutching onto your phone, keep reading.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has officially signed the Distracted Driving Bill into law.

In a move designed to put a stop to distracted driving, the new bill allows police officers to pull drivers over for “using, holding, or physically supporting” their smartphone while their driving.

Over the last 5 years, according to reports, more than 74,000 car accidents in Ohio have come at the hand of a distracted driver.

Via FOX 8 …

Drivers would still be allowed to hold a phone to their ear when stopped at a red light, using speakerphone without holding the phone or holding a phone to their ears for calls, but not using text or typing.

Troopers said drivers ages 15 to 24 make up almost 40% of those crashes.

Before the bill was signed into law, police could only cite drivers for distracted driving after pulling them over for another offense.

To finish this story by FOX 8 , [ click here ].

This is obviously something that will take a lot of us a little while to get used to! Make sure you pass this post on to a driver that you know is distracted with their phone more often than they should be!