Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies
Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
George Santos has campaign links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company, records show
NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least one top former executive who has been linked to accused crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried donated a combined $11,600 to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos’ congressional campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. Per FEC records, attorney Daniel Friedberg donated the maximum allowable for individuals, $5,800, ($2,900 each for the primary and […]
Embattled Rep-elect George Santos gets the cold shoulder during days-long House speaker race
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos appeared to receive the cold shoulder from some of his GOP colleagues throughout the House speaker race.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
Lawmakers call for Santos to step aside amid investigations
Despite the scandal over lies and exaggerations he told during his campaign, George Santos (R-N.Y.) is slated to be sworn into the 118th Congress.
New York Rep.-elect George Santos confesses to lies about his resumé: Report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.
New York DA investigating GOP Congressman-elect George Santos over résumé lies
Nassau County, New York District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced an investigation into Republican Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted to fabricating his résumé.
Incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos says he will tell his ‘story’ next week
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday said he would tell his “story” next week after various reports raised questions about his life and suggested he may have embellished his résumé and made up claims about his Jewish heritage. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next…
George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been
George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
Shameless George! Santos plans ‘questionable’ fundraiser off swearing-in
Public backlash is not stopping Long Island and Queens Rep.-elect George Santos from trying to milk still-loyal supporters for money when he gets sworn into office on Jan. 3. The 34-year-old Republican — who admitted earlier this week to lying about his professional background, academic credentials and ancestry during his successful campaign for the House of Representatives — is offering supporters a bus trip to DC, lunch and a “Team Santos Tour” of the US Capitol’s grounds, while asking VIPs to chip in $500 each to outdo the $100 paid by people with “attendee” status, according to an invitation obtained by The...
More Trouble for George Santos
George Santos, the newly elected U.S. Congressman from Long Island who claims to be the grandson of Holocaust survivors, is running around trying to damage control over his habitual lying. And while he is doing that Santos may also be under federal criminal investigation. According to a report in The...
Biden seeks to slow migrant surge with new 'parole' policy
WASHINGTON—In an effort to address the humanitarian and political crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, President Biden used a Thursday address to announce steps to make it easier for migrants to apply for asylum without first making what is often a dangerous trek. He also said that migrants who declined to take those steps would be promptly expelled if they try to enter the United States.
Immigrant Rights Groups Blast Biden's New Border Policy As From 'The Trump Playbook'
A new policy to reject Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans at the border could lead to "horrific abuses," one immigrant rights advocate said.
All of the Many, Many Lies George Santos Has Told
Serial liar George Santos turned up on Capitol Hill for his first day as congressman-elect on Tuesday, amid fresh accusations of untruths. It appears the freshman Republican couldn’t get through his first day without lying.On Wednesday morning, Santos’ website claimed he voted “nay” on the House omnibus spending bill. The problem: the vote took place on Dec. 23—weeks before Santos took office.George Santos has been caught “embellishing” his Congressional resume, falsely claiming that he cast a vote against the Omnibus budget on December 23rd, 2022. Santos was not a Congressman at the time except in his own imagination. pic.twitter.com/ALTa7GUrtz—...
Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states
(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
Small U.S. meatpackers get $9.6 million boost from Biden administration
CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is awarding an additional $9.6 million in grants and loans to expand meat processing across the country, it announced on Thursday as the government tries to diversify the industry beyond four companies that have long dominated it.
